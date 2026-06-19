Tiny 'specks of dust' ticks are swarming the Hudson Valley, and one livestock death is confirmed

Officials in New York say the invasive Asian longhorned tick, a tiny brown parasite that can resemble a speck of dust, is becoming a bigger problem in the Hudson Valley as its populations rise, putting cattle, sheep, and goats at risk.

Alarm has grown after the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and Cornell IPM reported that the region has now recorded at least one livestock death tied to a tick-borne disease.

What's happening?

Livestock producers are being urged to strengthen prevention efforts as New York agriculture officials and Cornell Integrated Pest Management respond to the spread of the invasive Asian longhorned tick. The agencies said the species was first identified in New Jersey in 2017 and has since moved north.

The warning follows confirmation during the 2026 season that established populations have reached the Kinderhook area of Columbia County, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and Cornell Integrated Pest Management.

Heavy infestations can leave animals with major blood loss, anemia, and poorer performance, and in the most severe situations can be fatal. The tick can also transmit the parasite responsible for theileriosis.

Officials say Hudson Valley cattle have now been found to have that disease, and one livestock death in the region has been confirmed as connected to it. Sheep and goats may be infected without showing illness, making them "asymptomatic carriers," while swine do not develop theileriosis.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said the pest is "increasingly becoming a concern for our livestock producers, particularly in the Hudson Valley area."

Why does it matter?

The threat is both an animal health issue and an economic one.

Sick livestock can lose weight, produce less milk, and require testing, treatment, and closer monitoring. In severe infestations, the result can be fatal.

Pasture management is especially difficult because this species does not stay mainly near woods and thicker cover, the way blacklegged and American dog ticks often do. Asian longhorned ticks can thrive in open grassy pastures — exactly where many herds spend much of their time.

Their small size makes them easy to overlook. Adults measure about 2–3 millimeters by 1–2 millimeters, and the younger life stages are smaller still, the agencies said.

What's being done?

To better understand where the tick is becoming established in New York, Cornell Integrated Pest Management is tracking its spread and evaluating how dangerous outbreaks could become for herds.

Cornell IPM Associate Director and Livestock Coordinator Ken Wise said the program is monitoring "distribution, habitat selection, and potential impacts on livestock and animal health."

Officials are urging producers to work with veterinarians on herd testing and to be especially cautious before adding cattle from theileriosis-endemic parts of the southern and southeastern United States.

They are also recommending pasture-focused strategies. Heavily infested fields may benefit from being left unused for a year. Farmers are also advised to mow pasture edges, clear shrubs and bushes near fence lines, and keep areas around gates, watering points, feed areas, and handling facilities free of excess vegetation.

For direct control, the state says applying approved acaricides to livestock is one of the most effective options. Ear tags can help around the head and ears, but officials caution that they do not protect the entire animal and should be used with care and in line with label directions.

"The good news here is that by being vigilant and taking proactive measures, our producers can keep their animals healthy and safe," Ball said.

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