Asbestos concern recall: Asda shoppers warned to stop using children's sand art kit

The recall applies to the Grafix Make Your Own Sand Bottle (Star & Heart).

Regulators have recalled a children's sand art kit sold at Asda after regulators because the sand inside may contain asbestos.

The recall applies to the Grafix Make Your Own Sand Bottle (Star & Heart). It's the latest in a growing string of sand-related products pulled from sale this year over similar contamination concerns.

What's happened?

As reported by Chronicle Live, the Office for Product Safety and Standards issued a warning after testing suggested possible asbestos contamination in the toy's sand material.

"Asbestos is a banned substance because it poses a risk to health even at low levels of exposure," officials said, per Chronicle Live. "The product does not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011."

Asda said that the product had initially passed standard PLM checks when it was shipped and supplied. However, later SEM testing indicated possible traces of asbestos.

The recall advises customers who purchased the Sand Art Bottle with EAN 5015934717660 to stop using it immediately, seal it in a bag or container if possible, and return it to their nearest Asda store for a full refund. They do not need a receipt to do so.

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Why is this recall a concern?

Asbestos exposure has long been linked to serious illnesses, which is why its use is heavily restricted and monitored in many countries.

"Asbestos fibres can present a health risk if released from the product and inhaled," the supermarket said, per Chronicle Live.

That risk becomes particularly alarming in a children's product designed to be handled up close. Sand art kits are often poured, shaken, and spilled during play, potentially creating dust that could be inhaled if contamination is present.

The recall also points to a broader concern surrounding supply chains and product testing. Multiple sand-based products have faced recalls this year over possible asbestos contamination.

For parents, warnings like this can feel unsettling. At the same time, public recalls and safety alerts are an important part of how regulators respond when even a small possibility of harm exists.

What's being done?

In addition to the formal product recall, regulators have publicly flagged the issue to notify families who may still have the toy at home.

More broadly, the incident serves as a reminder that product safety standards continue to evolve as testing methods improve.

It also highlights the importance of paying attention to recall notices from retailers and government safety agencies, particularly for children's toys, craft materials, and household products. Parents and schools may also want to monitor updates involving play sand and similar products as additional testing and oversight continue.

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