Ice cream sold in 17 states recalled over possible metal fragments

Consumers are being instructed not to eat the recalled ice cream and to dispose of it instead.

California-based Straus Family Creamery is recalling several organic ice cream products sold in pint and quart containers because of possible metal fragments.

What happened?

According to NBC News, Straus Family Creamery said the affected ice cream began reaching store shelves around May 4.

The recall applies only to certain lots with specified best-by dates, and the company said no injuries have been reported so far.

The recalled products were distributed to stores in California, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The recall includes the following products:



• Pint Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with best-by dates of December 23, 2026, and December 28, 2026

• Quart Strawberry Ice Cream with a December 24, 2026, best-by date

• Pint Strawberry Ice Cream with a December 25, 2026, best-by date

• Pint Cookie Dough Ice Cream with a December 26, 2026, best-by date

• Quart Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream with a December 27, 2026, best-by date

• Pint Mint Chip Ice Cream with a December 30, 2026, best-by date

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UPC numbers and additional identifying details are available through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice.

Why is this recall concerning?

Metal fragments in food can pose a serious safety risk, potentially causing injuries to the mouth, teeth, throat, or digestive system.

Even when no injuries have been reported, recalls involving physical contamination are treated seriously because consumers often have no reliable way to detect the issue before eating the product.

The situation is also a reminder of how quickly problems in food production can spread across large regions. A manufacturing, packaging, or equipment issue at a single facility can end up affecting products sold in stores and kept in home freezers across multiple states.

Recalls like this highlight vulnerabilities within large-scale food production systems. Equipment failures, supply-chain strain, or lapses in quality control can all contribute to contamination concerns that reach consumers before problems are detected.

For shoppers, that makes paying attention to recall announcements an important part of everyday food safety. Public alerts and rapid company responses can help prevent injuries before a limited issue becomes a health problem.

What's being done about the recall?

Anyone who recently purchased Straus ice cream should compare the product's flavor, size, and best-by date against the recall list and review the UPC information provided by the FDA.

If a product matches the recall notice, consumers should not eat it and should discard it as instructed by the company rather than returning it to the store.

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