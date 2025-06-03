Researchers create powerful new tool to expose invisible toxin lurking in tap water: 'Our ultimate goal'

Since arsenic is both colorless and odorless, it often goes undetected in drinking water.

As glacial melt, drought, and other weather phenomena bring about the decline of our water quality, detecting heavy metals and other toxins in our water supply becomes increasingly essential.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur recently developed a portable and inexpensive arsenic sensor to help address water contamination in low-income regions of the world.

Even in small amounts, exposure to arsenic can lead to skin lesions and skin cancer, among other health problems, according to the World Health Organization. Exposure to arsenic predominantly comes through contaminated water, especially groundwater, as well as food crops.

The study, published in the journal Nanotechnology, outlines a new water monitoring technology that can detect concentrations of arsenic as low as 0.90 parts per billion in just 3.2 seconds, per Phys.org. Designed to operate across wide distances at a low cost, the sensor outpaces former spectroscopic and electrochemical arsenic detection tools in its accessibility to low-income regions.

"We've designed the sensor with usability in mind, ensuring that even people in remote areas can benefit from it," explained study lead author Mahesh Kumar.

Since arsenic is both colorless and odorless, it often goes undetected in drinking water, noted Inside Climate News. In other words, we don't even recognize the potential dangers of what we might be consuming from the comfort of our homes. The journal Science reported that 4 billion people worldwide lack access to safe water.

Our planet's overheating strongly correlates with rising arsenic levels, particularly through drought events and water shortages, during which the concentration of heavy metals increases in our shrinking water supply.

While detecting water contamination doesn't address the source of the issue, it's certainly a step toward keeping populations safe, especially in developing countries. According to the Pre-Collegiate Global Health Review, low-income regions often struggle with water access and quality and may lack the medical technology to confront crises arising from unsafe water consumption due to a lack of public health concerns or education.

"Our ultimate goal is to reduce the number of deaths and prevent the serious diseases caused by arsenic contamination and to provide safer drinking water for everyone," Kumar continued.

Meanwhile, we can aim to dismantle water insecurity by reducing and even reversing water pollution through stricter industrial regulations and more advanced treatment plants. For your part, you can implement home rainwater collection systems to protect your local climate and wildlife while slashing your water bills.

