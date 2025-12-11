Firefighters turn to surprising solution to 'revolutionize' rescue operations: 'It's already saved many lives'

One Arizona fire department is requesting electric bikes for mountain rescues to significantly reduce response times and improve patient care.

As reported by KPNX, the Phoenix Fire Department has put in an official request to acquire a fleet of e-bikes. It has been inspired by the Scottsdale Fire Department's decision to utilize e-bikes as part of its mountain rescue program.

Scottsdale Fire is equipped with six e-bikes, which cost around $4,500 each. However, firefighters in the department said that the bikes were well worth the investment, using them eight times in just five months. According to Scottsdale officials, the use of e-bikes has saved more than 90 minutes on rescue response times in the surrounding area.

"The bang for the buck on these — it's already saved many lives," said Capt. Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department, per KPNX.

Scottsdale's use of e-bikes appears to have sparked a movement that might just revolutionize the way first responders approach an off-road rescue. E-bikes can allow firefighters the ability to navigate the rugged Arizona terrain faster, which can be crucial in emergency situations.

Phoenix firefighters now hope their department can do the same.

"This really helps decrease the amount of resources we need on those mountains, which helps other calls throughout the city while we're affecting a rescue," said Bryan Willingham, president of the Phoenix Fire Department Union, per KPNX. "I want them yesterday. If we know that we can affect a much more rapid rescue and a better outcome for the citizens."

Regardless of their intended use, e-bikes can make cycling more accessible for people of all ages, fitness levels, and those with physical limitations. Not only can you get a decent amount of physical exercise, but the electric assist can make getting from Point A to Point B more efficient. They can also go a long way in helping us cut down on our reliance on fossil fuels.

