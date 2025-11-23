E-bike company unveils 'radically' updated model with game-changing features: 'Giving riders more'

Gazelle Bikes has just launched a trio of new e-bikes in North America, each designed with comfort and everyday usability in mind. Leading the pack is the Easyflow C7, which Gazelle describes as a "radically inclusive" e-bike aimed at riders of all ages and abilities.

With a low step-through frame, pedal-forward geometry, and intuitive controls, the Easyflow C7 is built to inspire confidence and make cycling accessible to everyone — expanding sustainable, healthier transportation along with it.

"This new lineup is all about giving riders more of what matters — comfort, confidence, and choice," the general manager of Gazelle North America, Mark Danhof, told PR Newswire on the launch.

It's not just the accessibility features that make the new additions to Gazelle's bike line exciting. Electric bikes like these offer tangible benefits compared to traditional modes of transport. Riders can save money on fuel costs, reduce the need for routine vehicle maintenance, and enjoy quieter rides without tailpipe pollution. Meanwhile, e-bikes contribute to lowering urban congestion and reducing environmental impact, making them a sustainable option for short trips and daily commuting.

By switching just one car trip per day to an e-bike, a rider can reduce their pollution impact by about 0.5 tonnes (.55 tons) of polluting emissions annually, according to the University of Oxford. Additionally, the typical ownership cost savings stand at around $5,800 per year when replacing a car with an e-bike.

All the while, accessibility is what Easyflow C7 has in mind, designed for riders with strength, balance, or mobility limitations. Its 24-inch wheels, long wheelbase, and upright riding position allow riders to place both feet flat on the ground when stopped, promoting stability and ease of use.

Alongside the Easyflow, Gazelle has updated its Arroyo family with the C5 Elite and C380 models. Both models include Bosch Performance Line motors, large integrated batteries, suspension forks, and low-maintenance belt drives, offering smooth, quiet, and reliable rides. The C380 steps up with a stepless Enviolo CVT hub for seamless shifting, perfect for longer rides or hilly commutes.

Bike reviewers have applauded Gazelle for the outstanding bike.

"Gazelle may have taken a new design direction with this model, but after spending time riding it, it's clear they knew exactly who they were building it for," the Electric Bike Journal Review put it. "The EasyFlow C7 might not be for everyone, but for the right rider, it's an excellent fit."

