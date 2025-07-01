Scientists make surprising discovery after studying ice in the Arctic: 'This study takes us a step in the right direction'

A new study published in Communications Earth & Environment has shown that sea ice in the Southern Ocean plays a significant role in carbon absorption in both good and bad ways.

What's happening?

In a study using data from 2010 to 2020, scientists examined the impact of sea ice on the variability of carbon dioxide absorption, as relayed by Phys.org.

According to the article that is from the University of East Anglia, researchers found that when sea ice lasts longer in the winter, the ocean can absorb up to 20% more carbon dioxide. Phys.org reported that this is because the sea ice prevents the winter wind from mixing the surface water with carbon-rich layers.

The article mentioned that, in the summer, the lack of ice reduces the carbon dioxide in the water, which allows the water to absorb more from the air.

That means there could be less planet-polluting pollution in the air in the summer. Since the ice layer in winter can reduce their release from the ocean, there is a significant variation in the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed.

Why is the role of sea ice in carbon dioxide absorption important?

In general, about a quarter of the carbon dioxide humans release into the atmosphere is absorbed by the oceans, according to researchers. That includes the Southern Ocean.

But collecting data in the Antarctic is no easy feat. "It is extremely challenging to collect observations in the harsh weather and sea conditions of the Southern Ocean," said Dr. Elise Droste, as relayed by Phys.org. "However, this study takes us a step in the right direction."

With that said, many scientists are concerned about how ice loss will impact the Earth's carbon cycle. The Ocean Carbon & Biogeochemistry Project Office explained, "While the Arctic Ocean has thus far been a significant sink for atmospheric [carbon dioxide], if ice loss continues, the uptake of [carbon dioxide] will diminish in coming years."

There's another point to consider, however: Absorbing too much carbon dioxide is a problem for the ocean. Per the World Wildlife Fund, excess carbon dioxide lowers surface water's pH level, which causes ocean acidification. That, in turn, harms the food sources of people and animals.

Sea ice loss also impacts other issues, including higher temperatures, coastal erosion, and changes in the jet stream, explained the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

What's being done about melting polar sea ice?

Issues surrounding the polar ice have long been a topic of concern, such as how it's losing its "cooling power" or the presence of forever chemicals in the water.

Luckily, there are many possible solutions. For example, some have suggested pumping seawater to the surface of the layers in winter, which could cause it to freeze rapidly and thicken the ice.

But one of the best solutions that could help mitigate the effects of many environmental concerns is moving away from dirty energy.

Polar Bears & the Changing Arctic explained that the best ways everyday people can help stop the melting sea ice are by taking local action, supporting clean energy, and talking to family, friends, and their representatives about critical climate issues.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.