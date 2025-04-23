5 ancient technologies that are inspiring modern innovations

When we think of innovation, we think of new things that have never been done before, but scientists actually often look to ancient technologies to inspire inventions of the future.

1. Wind-powered ship

Photo Credit: Neoliner

Wind used to be the number one way to power a ship, but we decided to turn to dirty energy like oil and coal to do it instead.

One cargo company is going back to the old ways, setting sail (literally) with the world's largest wind-powered cargo ship that is 450 feet long and utilizes 3,000 square meters of sails to haul up to 5,300 tons of freight.

2. Fog collectors

Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists in California are tapping into the region's fog to collect and store water, a practice used more than 2,500 years ago by Indigenous people in the Canary Islands.

Some fog collection sites have yielded as much as 500 gallons over a few months. Although the yields are modest compared to water usage, every drop helps. The water collected could help reduce the effects of California's frequent dry spells by helping irrigate farms and gardens.

3. Passive house

Photo Credit: NordEst Arquitectura

Passive houses are structures made out of adobe, wood, and earth to cut energy costs. These are more than just low-energy buildings that save 75% on energy costs; they also provide heating and cooling-related energy savings of up to 90%.

Scientists aren't exactly reinventing the wheel here — the materials used in these passive homes are not new by any means. They were used in several early civilizations, but they are relatively new to the modern construction industry.

4. Stronger concrete

Photo Credit: Natrx

Researchers are taking inspiration from the Romans to make a building material that's stronger than concrete. After studying ancient Roman concrete and why it doesn't degrade as easily as modern concrete, they found that dredged clay was the secret.

Not only does substituting some of the cement in the mix for dredged clay make the concrete stronger, it also reduces the concrete's carbon impact by nearly half and its cost by nearly two-thirds.

5. Carbon-negative cement

Photo Credit: TikTok

Taking more inspiration from ancient societies like the Greeks and Egyptians, scientists are also working on a new carbon-negative cement using magnesium phosphate. As the cement cures and hardens, it actually sucks carbon out of the atmosphere and traps it in the hard material.

This technology could transform buildings and their materials from some of the most polluting climate challenges into an ally in the fight against atmospheric pollution.

