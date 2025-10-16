Experts reveal surprising truth about modern buildings: 'The world has never had so many'

The modern Seagram Building is used as an example.

Despite some modern architecture claiming to have sustainable intentions, the building and construction industry leads the charge in creating toxic pollution.

An article by Tech Xplore highlights a new book by two architectural historians, which maps the history of architecture alongside the history of energy.

The book, "Form Follows Fuel: 14 Buildings from Antiquity to the Oil Age," by professor Florian Urban and Barnabas Calder, compares modern buildings with pre-modern ones, showcasing the remarkable energy efficiency of using local materials and passive design approaches.

A report by the UN Environment Programme states that 37% of global pollution is attributed to the building sector. "The production and use of materials such as cement, steel, and aluminum have a significant carbon footprint," the report added.

In Urban and Calder's book, the modern Seagram Building is used as an example, as it was given an energy efficiency rating of three out of 100 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency despite being widely praised for its simple design.

"With regard to energy consumption, the world has never had so many pharaohs," said professor Urban. "Even our most mundane buildings use more energy than the most extraordinary structures of the ancient world," he added, as quoted by Tech Xplore.

The authors highlighted how materials like stone use much less energy across a building's lifecycle.

Ancient building materials like stone have been praised by environmentally conscious architects in the past. Part of the energy efficiency comes from the fact that stone is ready to use, unlike concrete, steel, or brick.

Some other ancient building technologies are making a comeback in the name of sustainability. Adobe homes and "green roofs" are a few other examples of old-timey architecture that require less energy.

