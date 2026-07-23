Amsterdam climate activists target Microsoft data center project with acid-laced balloons

Extinction Rebellion confirmed that its members were behind vandalism at a Microsoft data center project in Amsterdam.

In Amsterdam, growing anger over AI data centers led to an unusually forceful form of protest, according to Futurism.

Activists acknowledged engaging in a unique act of vandalism targeting a Microsoft data center construction site, which was hit with paint-filled balloons mixed with acid as part of a demonstration over what they see as the AI boom's environmental and social toll.

What happened?

Extinction Rebellion confirmed that its members were behind vandalism at a Microsoft data center project in Amsterdam, where balloons were thrown at the construction site to protest the fast growth of energy-hungry AI facilities.

The group told The Register that the balloons carried a corrosive mixture meant to eat away at concrete and accelerate rust on steel.

It is not yet clear how much damage, if any, the site sustained, but Extinction Rebellion said the action was intended to call attention to a project it argues should be stopped.

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion said the development is using a loophole "to circumvent the rules banning so-called 'hyperscalers'" and said the facility would "consume a gigantic amount of power in an area that already suffers from power shortages."

Why does it matter?

Data centers have increasingly become a flashpoint in climate and community debates, in part because they require enormous amounts of electricity and water.

Those concerns extend well beyond a single construction site, as residents feel the effects through grid strain, competition for water resources, added pollution from backup power systems, and potentially higher energy costs.

AI is closely tied to the energy grid because the servers used to train and run advanced models require constant power and cooling.

Advocates of the technology argue that AI can help utilities forecast demand, improve grid efficiency, and optimize renewable energy systems.

Those potential benefits are colliding with serious risks, including untenable levels of electricity and water use, broad security concerns, and unintended outcomes for everyone, such as rising bills when the costs of new infrastructure are passed on to customers.

What's being done?

Communities are increasing pressure on governments and tech companies to slow, limit, or rethink data center growth, particularly in places already dealing with power shortages or water stress.

In this case, Extinction Rebellion also framed its protest against a backdrop of broader objections to Microsoft's role in global politics and corporate power.

Elsewhere, regulators, utilities, and companies are facing tougher questions about where data centers are built, how they are powered, and whether local communities are getting enough in return.

More efficient chips, cleaner electricity contracts, and less water-intensive cooling systems could help reduce some of the harm, though those measures do not negate the sheer scale of demand.

"The fight against data centers clearly shows how ordinary people unite against the power of big capital," Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Martijn Dekker said.

"Stopping the construction of this data center is a necessary step in that regard."

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