After New York freeze, conservative group calls for 120 protests against AI data centers

"Protect our hometowns, our wallets, and our way of life."

Debates over what AI infrastructure costs local communities are rapidly turning into a broader political issue across the country.

Only a few days after New York put new hyperscale data centers on hold, The Hill reported that a conservative activist organization was helping mobilize 120 protests in 37 states for Saturday against the pace of the industry's expansion.

What's happening?

A nationwide protest effort is being coordinated by Humans First, whose chair is former Tea Party figure Amy Kremer, with participants encouraged to press local, state, and federal officials over AI data centers.

In the group's telling, the demonstrations are aimed at opposing "corporate welfare, sweetheart deals, and taxpayer bailouts."

By Tuesday, Humans First said events were planned in 37 states — including 18 in Texas, 12 in Florida, and eight each in California and Georgia.

The organizing push comes as resistance to data centers spreads, from a lakeside town in Wisconsin to communities across New York state.

Materials the group distributed to organizers focus on several familiar objections, including data-center tax breaks, higher electricity bills, risks to American jobs, and the possible effects of AI on young people's mental health.

Even so, Humans First says it is not calling for a national or state-level moratorium, instead arguing that communities themselves should decide whether they want a data center.

Why does it matter?

AI and the energy grid are now deeply intertwined.

Data centers provide the computing power behind AI tools, cloud services, and online platforms, and many run around the clock. That can translate into enormous electricity demand and, at some facilities, major water use for cooling.

Grid upgrades and rising power demand can strain local infrastructure and potentially drive up utility bills.

Those concerns helped drive New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to pause the construction of new hyperscale data centers statewide while officials develop protections for the environment, the grid, and ratepayers.

AI can help utilities forecast demand, improve efficiency, and better integrate cleaner energy sources. However, the technology also comes with real risks, from resource consumption and security concerns to misuse and broader social disruption.

The fight over data centers is increasingly becoming a fight over who bears those costs — and who benefits.

What's being done?

By staging demonstrations across the country on Saturday, organizers aim to show elected officials that opposition to certain AI infrastructure projects is not limited to a single region. Humans First's toolkit also says the demonstrations should remain peaceful.

Because the freeze can last up to a year, state leaders have time to create a framework before more hyperscale facilities move forward. That approach could serve as a model for other states seeking to balance economic development with environmental and grid concerns.

Questions about electricity and water use, tax incentives, job claims, and whether utility customers could end up covering related grid costs are likely to become more pressing as more communities face similar proposals.

Humans First says the protests are meant to "protect our hometowns, our wallets, and our way of life."

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