Car that can drive 110 mph on land and 31 mph on water could soon become a reality — here's why it's not just a gimmick

Amphibious cars are making waves again — thanks to a recent spotlight by Supercar Blondie.

In 2004, billionaire Richard Branson set the record for the fastest crossing of the English Channel by an amphibious car — the Gibbs Aquada. After two decades, the unusual vehicle is resurging online, and its potential return could signal a shift in how we think about everyday transportation.

Is the world now ready for amphibious cars? A new report from the Business Research Company shows steady growth in the amphibious vehicle market. Smart city initiatives, urban development near bodies of water, and increasing awareness of environmental conservation are among the key drivers of this growth.

Launched in 2002, the Aquada featured a 2.5-liter V6 engine capable of reaching 110 mph on land and 31 mph on water. Unlike other amphibious vehicles at the time that often felt like boats with wheels, the Aquada was built for both terrains. Its hydraulic suspension retracted the wheels at the push of a button, turning it into a high-speed watercraft in seconds.

Despite the hype and Branson's notable record, the Aquada never saw mainstream success. Safety limitations and regulatory hurdles — like airbags deploying due to water impact — combined with a six-figure price tag to keep it out of reach for most buyers.

However, in today's market, as cities search for sustainable, flexible transport solutions and consumers crave eco-conscious mobility, vehicles like Aquada feel less like a gimmick and more like a viable option.

According to the CarBuzz roundup of the latest amphibious vehicle concepts, some models, like the WaterCar Panther, Avtoros Shaman, and Amphicruiser, made it to limited commercial production. However, their high costs and gas-guzzling engines have limited appeal.

Electric innovations may change that. All-electric watercraft like hydrofoil boats and the wake boat could pave the way for cleaner amphibious models. According to Reuters, in the long term, the pollution reduction from driving an electric vehicle surpasses the environmental costs of its production.

Powered by electric motors and designed for cleaner mobility, these hybrids could offer reduced commute times, slash fuel use, and cut urban traffic congestion — all while giving drivers access to rivers and coastal routes.

With climate concerns rising and tech innovation accelerating, the weirdest car in the world might finally get its moment — this time, as a climate-friendly, multimodal, low-impact transport solution.

