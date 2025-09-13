Amazon unveils 'pioneering' new AI technology with incredible capabilities: 'This is just the beginning'

"I'm excited about all the ways AI can help us reach our goals."

Amazon has a long history of using AI to improve its customers' satisfaction, going back more than 25 years.

The company has developed and deployed a variety of AI-powered machine learning models with the aim of generating real-world solutions for customers and simplifying their lives, as well as the lives of Amazon sellers and advertisers.

According to Sustainability Magazine, Amazon has now created Amazon Nova, which can identify not only text as prompts but also video and images. With Nova, Amazon customers will be able to understand documents, videos, and charts better and generate multimedia and video content.

On top of that, the company is, according to Amazon's Chief Sustainability Officer, Kara Hurst, who told Sustainability Magazine, "…pioneering AI applications to accelerate our decarbonisation efforts, including creating innovative solutions that further improve our buildings' energy and water efficiency."

In particular, Amazon has been utilizing AI in its logistics processes to help meet its goal of reaching net zero by 2040. Thus far, it has used AI to optimize warehouse management, forecast inventory needs, estimate the carbon footprint of packages, power robotics that pick, sort, and package items, and more.

Additionally, the infrastructure of Amazon Web Services is 4.1 times more energy-efficient than typical data centers used for AI, which Amazon claims might slash the carbon footprint of the technology.

Not only will all of Amazon's AI technology continue to make life easier for consumers (and potentially help them save money), but by utilizing AI for its sustainability goals, the company is taking active steps to cut down on the amount of pollution it creates, leading to a cleaner and safer future for all.

If Amazon can significantly slash the carbon footprint of AI, our communities will see cleaner air and water, and planet-heating pollution will be reduced.

While it's a large step in the right direction, though, Amazon still has a way to go before reaching its net-zero goals and mitigating its significant negative impact on the planet.

As Hurst explained to Sustainability Magazine, "This is just the beginning and I'm excited about all the ways AI can help us reach our goals."

