Consumer survey reveals incredible success of new Amazon feature: 'Already having a significant impact'

If you've done any shopping on Amazon lately, you might have noticed a little green leaf on particular listings, highlighting some sustainability features of the product. This is part of the company's efforts to promote more sustainable purchases, which consumer surveys have shown are a top priority for many shoppers, as Sustainability Magazine reported.

Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program highlights products that meet third-party sustainability certifications such as that of ClimatePartner. It's also been linked to a 12% boost in sales in the first year for participating products. That's a clear sign customers are responding to eco-friendly options, giving businesses an incentive to participate in sustainability initiatives.

The program's five-step certification process requires brands to measure and share their products' carbon footprints, commit to reductions, and contribute to vetted climate projects — all while making those details public. For shoppers, that means it's easier to spot options that align with their values. For communities, it could mean a boost in public health with less harmful and planet-heating pollution clogging the air.

From its investment in electric delivery vans to help cut neighborhood air pollution to its recent phaseout of plastic air pillows, Amazon has made notable steps to become a more sustainable company. At the same time, the retail giant's environmental footprint is massive. Considering issues including its staggering data center pollution, there's a long road ahead.

Still, advocates say these developments are proof that sustainability can be good for everyone involved.

"The surge in consumers opting for refurbished goods and repair services is already having a significant impact on the sector," Emily Cromwell, climate change and sustainability lead at Deloitte, told Sustainability Magazine. "Businesses who unlock value this way will also respond to growing interest from the market."

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy added: "It's an encouraging sign that more than 300 businesses have now signed The Climate Pledge. … We can only do it together."

