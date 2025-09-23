Company deploys tech that can pull clean drinking water from thin air: 'The work we've achieved … has given us a replicable path forward'

This company is turning humidity into drinking water — here's how it's done.

When musician Amy Grant urgently needed a source of water for her youth summer camp, Altitude Water stepped in to help. It "installed a large machine capable of producing more than 100 gallons of drinking water each day, enough to have a gallon of water on hand for each camp attendee," per the Tennessee Lookout.

It worked so well that Grant's Hidden Trace Farm is now "fully water independent — generating, purifying, and storing up to 800 gallons of water each day with no reliance on city infrastructure."

The process is simple but powerful. The machines extract water from humid air through condensation and evaporation. An attached generator purifies the water, making it safe to drink.

The design relies heavily on humidity. Since it pulls moisture from the air, water production is lower in drier, arid climates — less humidity means less water.

Still, this method of water generation could be transformative for communities around the world. According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 people lack access to safe drinking water.

In the United States alone, a third of the country is in some form of drought, per NOAA's National Current Conditions report.

In the event of natural disasters, access to clean water becomes even less reliable and even more important. Altitude Water's machines and storage tanks could ensure that emergency water is always available — even one of its smallest machines could produce 15 gallons per day.

Altitude Water COO Jeff Szur believes Grant's farm is a great example of the product's positive impact.

"As communities across the U.S. face ground contamination, aging infrastructure, and climate-driven water emergencies, the work we've achieved at Hidden Trace Farm has given us a replicable path forward," Szur told the Lookout.

