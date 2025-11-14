Officials confirm first death from bizarre food allergy caused by unsuspecting critters: 'Increasing population of the United States is being exposed'

"The tragedy is that they didn't think of that episode as anaphylaxis."

The authors of a new study were surprised to discover that the mysterious death of a relatively young New Jersey man was caused by a tick-related allergy to red meat, according to NBC News.

What's happening?

The determination followed a months-long investigation into the 47-year-old pilot's puzzling death.

Alpha-gal syndrome is a vector-borne illness caused by bites from infected ticks.

On Nov. 12, a new study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice detailed the man's abrupt illness and sudden death.

According to researchers, the man first fell ill after consuming red meat on a family camping trip, but he recovered. Weeks later, in September 2024, he went to a barbecue and ate a hamburger.

Although he initially did not appear ill and managed to mow his lawn, his son later found him unresponsive in the bathroom.

"An autopsy ruled that his death was sudden and unexplained," NBC News reported.

Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills ultimately determined the man's cause of death. He was also the first to identify alpha-gal syndrome as a novel, emerging illness.

Platts-Mills learned of the man's unexplained death through a fellow researcher with whom his child attended ballet class, Dr. Erin McFeely. The two speculated that alpha-gal syndrome could be the culprit.

"The tragedy is that they didn't think of that episode as anaphylaxis," Platts-Mills observed.

Why is this important?

Research published in the journal Cureus in July found that rates of alpha-gal syndrome had risen "dramatically across all demographics" since 2015.

Platts-Mills and McFeely co-authored research into the New Jersey pilot's cause of death. They touched on why cases of this tick-borne illness have surged in the past decade.

"A large and increasing population of the United States is being exposed to the Lone Star tick, both because the tick is moving north and because there are now large populations of deer in many states," the study published in JACI: In Practice explained.

Alpha-gal syndrome is just one of several dangerous vector-borne pathogens increasing at an alarming rate in the U.S. On April 30, Johns Hopkins warned of the threat in a public health bulletin. The school attributed the rise in cases to an overheating planet.

As average temperatures in northern states rise, the range in which ticks can "thrive" broadens.

Consequently, vector-borne illnesses like Lyme disease and alpha-gal syndrome have spiked in tandem. This was observed in a sustained outbreak of the latter on Martha's Vineyard.

What's being done about it?

In the JACI: In Practice study's conclusion, researchers called for increased public awareness to combat the risk.

"With no vaccines yet and limited treatment options, avoiding tick bites is our best bet in reducing the risk of tick-borne illnesses," Johns Hopkins' bulletin emphasized.

Prevention remains the best strategy to avoid vector-borne illnesses and tick bites. Experts recommend avoiding tall grass, ensuring arms and legs are covered, and using insect repellent for outdoor activities.

