Automaker sparks buzz with leaked images of next-gen EV prototype: 'Our product and technology road map is transitioning'

Prospective car buyers may have to wait just a little bit longer to get their hands on the model.

As more countries are making a push to achieve net zero within the next 25 years, many car companies are revamping their primarily gas-powered offerings in favor of electric and hybrid vehicles.

This includes Alfa Romeo, which will unveil its highly anticipated Stelvio EV within the next couple of years.

In March, InsideEVs reported that a handful of images began to circulate around social media that appeared to show an Alfa Romeo Stelvio prototype wrapped in camouflage. The leaked images began to garner significant buzz when many noticed that the vehicle did not have any visible tailpipes, likely indicating that it may be fully electric.

In 2021, it was noted that the car company was eyeing a complete switch to electric and would boast a fully battery-electric vehicle lineup by 2027. However, Alfa Romeo has since taken its foot off the gas pedal in the race to the EV market, opting to continue its production of gas-powered cars alongside electric and hybrid vehicles.

In an interview with Automotive News, Christine Feuell, CEO of Chrysler Brand and head of Alfa Romeo North America, explained the reasoning behind the company's policy reversal.

"The biggest thing in our product and technology road map is transitioning from what was a BEV-only strategy for Alfa to one that is multi-energy," Feuell said. "We've got 110 dealers … in our US network, and it would be very challenging for them to survive with a BEV-only portfolio."

Although Alfa Romeo has taken a step back in its original proposal, the company has indicated that it still wishes to eventually expand its EV and hybrid catalogue. But prospective car buyers may have to wait just a little bit longer to get their hands on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

According to Reuters, Alfa Romeo may push back the launch of the Stelvio in Europe until the fall of 2026. For other parts of the world, they may have to wait even longer, possibly until 2027.

As noted by a spokesperson for Stellantis, parent company of Alfa Romeo, "current market conditions, uncertainties surrounding EU regulations, and the impact of tariffs" have played a large role in the slowdown.

Despite the hesitation from Alfa Romeo, drivers around the world have continued to show an increased interest in making the switch to EVs, especially used models. While there have been previous concerns over the durability of EV batteries, advancements in battery technology have given them longer lifespans.

With zero tailpipe pollution and lower maintenance requirements, owners are getting tremendous value from their EVs. In addition, installing solar panels at home may even help EV owners get more bang for their buck. Charging with home solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid.

