Escaped albino corn snake presumed dead emerges from hole after months missing

According to the post, the snake had been with them for almost three years without any prior escape.

An escaped albino corn snake that vanished in an old house made an unlikely comeback, and the internet celebrated the rescue in real time.

In a Reddit post shared to r/snakes, the original poster said their albino corn snake, about 4 feet long, had gotten out of her enclosure several months earlier and gone into a hole in the house. The OP assumed the worst after months without a sighting.

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the post, the snake had been with them for almost three years without any prior escape. The OP also said that when they lowered a phone into the hole the previous month, they still saw nothing and didn't know where she had been hiding.

Spraying water near the opening only got the snake to stick her head out slightly. But the mouse seemed to do the trick. The OP and their fiancé put it in a container within a large cardboard box positioned at the hole, and they kept the area warm and dark.

The OP then shared a triumphant update.

"Yall we f**** got her!" they wrote. "I stopped by to see if she came out, my wonderful fiancé got ahold of her."

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Even though this story ended well, it shows how easily pets can wind up in dangerous situations in human spaces. Houses often have hidden voids, cracks, and access points that can become traps especially for reptiles seeking out dark, warm hiding places.

While corn snakes are non-venomous and not typically dangerous to humans, surprise encounters can still be stressful. Secure enclosures, routine inspections, and sealing holes can protect both pets and people.

And as the OP demonstrated, humane lures, warmth, and patience are often safer than panic.

"Congrats on getting her out safe!" one user commented.

"Congrats on getting your baby back!! Im glad shes back and looking good!" said another. "I'd definitely recommend making an appointment with an exotics vet just to be sure she hasn't picked up any internal parasites in her time away just to be safe!"

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