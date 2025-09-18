Bill Gates-backed startup breaks ground on revolutionary project: 'Can be built quickly'

Wyoming-based startup Airloom Energy has begun building its first pilot site for its next-generation wind turbines.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates helps fund Airloom's projects to further its progress in adding affordable, highly efficient energy to the grid.

As Interesting Engineering reported, Airloom is building a research and development facility near Rock River, Wyoming. The company is creating utility-scale wind turbines that are significantly lighter and smaller than conventional ones.

The low-profile turbine stands at just 82 feet tall, while alternatives are typically around 328 feet tall.

Airloom Energy's wind turbines are compact and modular, with rectangular swept areas to occupy less space. They stand to replace costly, bulky turbines by generating more energy within a smaller footprint.

Airloom's design is easier to transport, install, and maintain than larger turbines. Their structure allows them to operate successfully in remote places with challenging terrain, low-wind areas, and in zones otherwise restricted for building.

The startup's turbines are promising because they address growing energy demands and overcome the challenges conventional turbines face. This is a crucial time to expand wind-energy projects, particularly with the rise of AI and the development of new digital infrastructure.

"Current energy technologies can't meet the growing complexity and demand of the next decade," said Airloom's CEO Neal Rickner. "With growing electricity needs, we need more flexible systems that can be built quickly, and deployed anywhere at a large scale."

Airloom wind turbines are a hopeful step in the right direction toward a more sustainable future energy grid.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates has also helped fund other wind energy startups, such as Aikido, which focuses on floating offshore wind energy.

As an individual, you can also contribute to the clean energy transition by making household upgrades, such as installing solar panels. Going solar has become increasingly affordable, especially if you use EnergySage's free service to compare quotes from trusted local installers.

Combined, wind and solar energy projects can provide stability and longevity to the electrical grid, supporting energy independence. Better yet, they reduce our society's reliance on burning dirty energy for fuel, resulting in cleaner air and a safer future for us all.

The construction of Airloom Energy's revolutionary wind turbines is currently underway, with commercial demonstrations anticipated for 2027. The new test site will serve as a proving ground to confirm their power curve, identify ways to reduce costs, refine future operations, and enhance maintenance.

Looking ahead, Airloom aims to explore the potential applications of its wind turbines in defense operations, disaster relief, and offshore wind energy.

