Startup shakes up industry with revolutionary wind turbine design backed by Bill Gates — here's what it's capable of

A floating offshore wind energy startup called Aikido is preparing to launch its innovative new platform this fall.

The company, which is being funded by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy for its pilot project, recently added another $4 million from an investment round, as Windpower Monthly reported.

A recent company news release said the initial funding put the company on track this fall to launch its Aikido One platform, which aims to solve a variety of issues, including assembly and transport, that are common stumbling blocks in the industry.

The company will use the new funding "to advance its technology for offshore deployment, build its team, and develop a commercial pipeline," per the release.

"Floating wind must become commercialized by the end of the decade so that we can meet decarbonization targets set by pioneering offshore wind countries," said Sam Kanner, CEO of Aikido Technologies, per the release.

"We believe that our technology suite represents a step change in reducing costs, simplifying logistics, and increasing throughput of floating wind systems."

There are three major components to Aikido's new wind technology: the controller, platform, and turbine. However, for the pilot run, the controller and platform sections will be used with a standard 2-megawatt turbine.

The semisubmersible platform is the core of the unique design. The company is able to assemble both the platform and turbine in a horizontal position without welding in the final stages, streamlining the assembly process, according to a video posted by the company.

Its laydown footprint is also 75% smaller than for other turbines and conforms to shipping industry standards, according to the Aikido website, which means the company can utilize more of the existing infrastructure in port areas shared by the shipping and oil and gas industries.

Given its reclined position, the Aikido One can be deployed from 80% of U.S. ports, even ones blocked by bridges or with shallow water. Once floated into position, the platform simply needs water ballast to unfold and deploy.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, new commercial wind turbines produce an average of 843,000 kilowatt-hours of clean electricity each month, which is enough to power around 1,000 homes, as the Natural Resources Defense Council reported.

However, around 80% of wind energy potential exists in deep water areas that require floating turbines, as Aikido explained. According to the International Energy Agency, offshore wind could provide over 420,000 terawatt-hours, which is 18 times the global demand today.

Simplifying transport, deployment, and maintenance is key to speeding growth in the wind power sector, and Aikido's process focuses on those goals. It joins a variety of companies that are making similar progress, with several self-erecting systems and improved offshore repair tools.

