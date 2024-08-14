Company unveils technology that could revolutionize construction of wind farms: 'A potential game-changer'

If this technology proves to be more efficient and cost-effective on an industrial scale, it could lead to the construction of more offshore wind farms.

The offshore wind industry seems to be constantly innovating, and the Danish company Ørsted has recently developed a method for installing turbine foundations that could revolutionize the industry. According to Renewable Energy Magazine, the new method will be more efficient and cost-effective, and it will make certain steps currently taken to protect marine life unnecessary.

The traditional method of installing a monopile foundation is by pile-driving it into the seabed. But there are protections in place for marine life, including protections against loud noises, which can interfere with certain species' ability to communicate.

One popular way to mitigate the noise is through bubble curtains, which is just what it sounds like. A perforated hose is laid on the seabed encircling the construction area and air is pumped into the hose, creating a veil of bubbles that acts as a barrier that slows down or breaks up the sound waves.

But Ørsted's new technology does away with the need for bubble curtains and the costs that go along with it.

Ørsted successfully tested the new technology on three monopile foundations at the new German offshore wind farm Gode Wind 3 in the North Sea. The method involves jetting technology attached to the monopile, which decreases the seabed's resistance and allows the foundation to sink easily. Noise levels were shown to have been reduced by 99%.

"This new technology is a potential game-changer for how we build offshore wind," said Patrick Harnett, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Ørsted. "Once industrialized, it could not only be cheaper, faster and far quieter — without additional mitigation — than any other monopile installation technology, it also has the potential to make next-generation foundations lighter as they won't need to be designed for conventional installation process."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Besides the obvious benefit to the surrounding sea life, this technology has the potential to benefit those of us living on land as well.

The company is also exploring the usage of heavy-lift drones to transport cargo to each turbine.

If this technology proves to be more efficient and cost-effective on an industrial scale, it could lead to the construction of more offshore wind farms, which would lead to cleaner energy and cheaper energy.

This would reduce reliance on dirty energy sources that contribute to the planet warming, along with the negative effects on human health.

This is just one of many pieces of good news coming from that part of the world in the march toward a greener planet.

A Swedish company recently unveiled plans for a wind farm featuring 147 giant floating turbines that could power half of Stockholm. The developers of the world's largest offshore wind farm, off the coast of Yorkshire, England, have submitted plans for expansion.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.