Game-changing hotel uses revolutionary method to deliver water to guests: 'This water doesn't come from the sea, the ground, or any utility line'

One hotel in the United Arab Emirates has completely revolutionized its approach to drinking water: according to the Khaleej Times, it's pulling water from thin air.

Before this year, the Bahi Ajman Palace used upwards of 700 plastic bottles daily to deliver fresh water to its guests. This system costs the hotel money, produces plastic waste that is detrimental to the environment, and is also unhealthy for the guests, as disposable plastic bottles fill drinking water with microplastics.

But starting in January, the hotel has switched to an "air-to-water" plant that draws in humid air and condenses the water from it. The water undergoes several stages of purification and sanitation, including treatment with UV, enrichment with minerals, and packaging in steam-sterilized, reusable glass bottles, which are dated for use within three months of bottling.

"This water doesn't come from the sea, the ground, or any utility line; it comes straight from the air," said Iftikhar Hamdani, the area general manager for the Bahi Ajman Palace, per the Khaleej Times. "The result is clean, drinkable water that tastes great, and doesn't harm the planet."

With its new system, the hotel can supply up to 1,000 liters of water per day for the cost of only the energy required to run the equipment. It has eliminated the cost and logistics of ordering bottled water, as well as the waste generated afterwards. Even better, according to the staff, the guest response to both the taste and the story of the water has been positive.

"People are surprised when they hear that the water came from air," said Hamdani, per the Khaleej Times. "They ask questions, they are curious, and that's great. It opens up conversations about sustainability and gets people thinking."

As Science pointed out, four billion people worldwide lack access to safe drinking water. Not only is this a great way to relieve stress on overburdened groundwater resources or obtain potable water where clean sources are unavailable, but it also makes economic sense. The Bahi Ajman Palace expects to recoup its investment in the equipment within only two years — and continue enjoying savings long afterwards.

You can have a similar system in your own kitchen with Spout.

