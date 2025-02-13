Researchers make breakthrough in AI that could change the way we heat our homes: 'Optimizing system operation'

Home devices that use AI to be more energy efficient typically save you money on utility bills and save time on everyday tasks.

A new design for an artificially intelligent home heat pump can potentially achieve energy savings of 5-13% for homeowners.

The tech breakthrough was recently announced by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in Germany, which is the largest solar research institute in Europe. It said that the next-generation heat pumps can use artificial neural networks to learn and adapt to changing environmental conditions.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps heat pumps to operate more efficiently by avoiding incorrect device settings and optimizing system operation," Fraunhofer ISE said.

"Up to now, heat pumps for residential heating purposes have mainly been controlled using static heating curves set once during installation. In most cases, the curves have not been optimized for the building, as this is only achievable through a time-consuming calibration."

The institute also explained that traditional heating curves don't account for changes such as solar radiation, occupant usage, or building renovation and aging.

The rise in popularity of smart home devices started before the mainstream adoption of AI-powered tech. But it's now growing even bigger with the advancements in AI. These innovations can make daily life easier and more convenient for humans.

Increasing the efficiency of an essential appliance like a heater also helps reduce the pollution your home produces, which is good for both human and environmental health. Heat pumps are already more efficient than traditional gas-powered boilers.

"AI methods must become more robust and scalable in order to implement them cost-effectively in a large number of different building types," said Dr. Lilli Frison, a project manager at Fraunhofer ISE.

"Furthermore, only reliable and trustworthy methods that guarantee safe operation will be accepted by heat pump manufacturers and their customers," said Simon Gölzhäuser, another researcher at the institute.

