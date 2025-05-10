Scientists develop cutting-edge AI to address mounting pressure on food supply: 'Sets the stage for continued innovation'

This innovation may accelerate the development of next-generation herbicides.

A new AI model is measuring weed growth with 95% accuracy, improving global food security by expediting the development of safer herbicides. The technology eliminates the need for slow, manual assessments of how well weed-killing chemicals work, Loughborough University reported.

This innovation comes at an important time for farming worldwide. Weeds compete with crops for resources such as moisture and nutrients, threatening food production. At the same time, herbicides face two challenges: Weeds become resistant, and evidence suggests chemicals pose environmental and health risks.

The artificial intelligence system is the result of a partnership between university computer scientists and the agricultural biotech firm Moa, an Oxford University spin-out. Their model analyzes images of treated and untreated weeds, then categorizes herbicide effectiveness as active, moderate, or inactive, work that previously required human experts.

"By integrating AI and advanced monitoring techniques, the agrochemical industry can ensure smarter, more sustainable herbicide development and use," said professor Baihua Li, the Loughborough University project lead. "We believe this collaboration sets the stage for continued innovation in AI-driven agricultural solutions. It shows how modern technologies can be harnessed to drive more efficient and environmentally responsible farming practices."

This innovation may accelerate the development of next-generation herbicides that target weeds in novel ways. These new chemicals could destroy resistant weeds while being safer for you and your community.

The technology addresses a pressing issue in modern agriculture. For over half a century, farmers have relied on herbicides to protect crops and ensure strong harvests. But as these chemicals become less effective and concerns about their safety grow, scientists seek alternatives for the sake of food security.

This AI innovation has already proved remarkably effective. Trained on more than 6,000 weeds images, the model achieved 95% accuracy in assessing herbicide effectiveness.

Majedaldein Almahasneh, a research associate at Loughborough who worked on the project, explained that the AI is being integrated into Moa's facilities to give scientists a standardized, scalable process.

The team is already putting the technology to work by re-analyzing archived experiments and recovering previously overlooked compounds, potentially uncovering herbicide candidates that manual analysis might have missed.

While the researchers haven't announced a timeline for when these herbicides might reach farms, the technology is already accelerating the discovery process.

