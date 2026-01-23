Tech CEO makes controversial claim about future outlook for electricians and plumbers: 'Going to have a hard time coping'

The divide between winners and losers in this economy could widen quickly.

Technology executives who gathered at the World Economic Forum this month painted two very different pictures of how artificial intelligence will reshape employment, reported Bloomberg.

What's happening?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says tradespeople in construction, electrical work, and plumbing could soon earn six-figure incomes. The reason? Building AI infrastructure requires an enormous physical workforce.

"We're seeing quite a significant boom in this area. Salaries have gone up nearly double," Huang said during a conversation with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, per Bloomberg. "Everybody should be able to make a great living. You don't need to have a Ph.D. in computer science to do so."

But others at the gathering offered a grimmer outlook for office workers.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei cautioned that AI could wipe out half of starter roles in a "white-collar bloodbath." Software developers may be among the first to feel the pinch as AI coding tools grow more capable.

"There's going to be unfortunately a whole class of people who are, across a lot of industries, going to have a hard time coping," Amodei said, per Bloomberg.

Why is AI's job-market impact worrying?

The divide between winners and losers in the AI economy could widen quickly. Early-career coders and other knowledge workers may find their skills devalued, while those who can physically construct and service computing facilities become more sought-after.

This infrastructure push comes with environmental trade-offs. The computing facilities that run these systems consume massive amounts of electricity and water for cooling. AI operations demand more energy than standard computing tasks.

AI offers potential benefits for clean energy, including better grid management and more efficient renewable systems. But the sheer scale of planned construction, with major technology corporations pledging to spend hundreds of billions on new facilities, raises questions about whether the environmental costs will outweigh those gains.

What's being done about AI's job market impact?

Policymakers are beginning to explore how to support workers displaced by automation. Some proposals include expanding job retraining programs and strengthening social safety nets.

If you're concerned about your career path, build skills that complement AI rather than compete with it. Prioritize work that requires physical presence, human judgment, and creative problem-solving.

Contact your elected officials and voice support for policies that help workers transition into growing fields as the economy shifts.

