Germany gets a plug-and-play AI home battery for existing solar, no panel swap needed

That means sensitive electronics such as computers or servers may continue running.

Sigenergy has introduced the AI-assisted SigenMate 2700 Ultra in Germany, a new plug-and-play home battery with a specific pitch to solar households.

The system is aimed at homeowners who want to add storage without tearing out the rooftop solar equipment they already use, according to pv magazine.

What's happening?

Sigenergy says the product is intended for homes with photovoltaic systems already in place, giving owners a way to capture surplus solar generation while leaving their current panels and microinverters untouched, the outlet noted.

For solar input, the system accepts up to 4,000 watts of PV power. It also reportedly includes four maximum power point trackers, with each tracker able to manage two strings. The company said that arrangement could be useful on roofs with shade or more complex designs, where squeezing out the most generation can be harder.

Its alternating current side includes standard grid-connected output settings of 800 watts or 1,400 watts, along with a 1,400-watt backup output for off-grid operation. For short bursts, it can climb to 1,800 watts for as long as 10 seconds, which may help cover the startup demands of larger appliances.

Storage begins at 2.688 kilowatt-hours in the modular system and can be expanded to 18.8 kWh with one host and six modules, according to pv magazine. Parallel expansion pushes the maximum to 56.4 kWh, offering more room if a household's electricity use grows over time.

Adding to its versatility, the battery is also intended for outdoor use with features to tolerate both cold and hot weather.

Why does it matter?

One of the biggest barriers to adding backup power is complexity. If a battery can be installed without removing solar equipment that is already working, that could cut both hassle and cost.

Batteries can help families use more of the solar power they already generate instead of sending it away during the day and buying electricity back later. With the right setup, that can mean lower bills, better use of clean energy, and more control when grid prices rise.

Sigenergy said the SigenMate 2700 Ultra offers "0 ms backup capability," per pv magazine. That means sensitive electronics such as computers or servers may continue running through an outage without rebooting or flickering.

It could thus keep internet service and refrigerators running and help avoid interruptions during work-from-home hours amid severe weather, grid instability, or rising power costs.

What's being done?

Sigenergy is pairing the battery with software through its mySigen app. The company describes SigenAgent as the "industry's first all-domain AI agent" and says it has been trained on data from more than 30,000 operating systems across 47 countries, according to pv magazine.

The platform is designed to weigh weather forecasts, grid conditions, and electricity prices before deciding whether power should be stored, used, or exported. It also offers two Time-of-Use settings for more hands-on peak-demand planning and is built to work with Virtual Power Plant applications.

German customers can already place pre-orders through Sigenergy's official store, Amazon, and retail partners, pv magazine noted. Through July 28, 2026, the introductory price is €999 instead of €1,199 before VAT.

For the wider EU, pre-orders are scheduled for Aug. 18 through Aug. 31, 2026, and launch-period purchases will include a complimentary three-phase Sigen Smart Meter.

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