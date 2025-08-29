Scientists create AI-powered 'digital twins' to solve widespread crisis: 'An effective way to tackle these challenges'

Scientists believe that AI-powered digital twin technology has the potential to bolster clean energy and save our power systems.

Digital twins are virtual representations of physical systems. In this case, they can simulate wind turbines, solar panels, geothermal pumps, hydroelectric facilities, and biomass energy plants.

University of Sharjah researchers published a paper in Energy Nexus suggesting that digital twins can track the real-time performance of clean energy systems and help identify potential risks and failure points.

The scientists hope that AI-powered digital twins can speed up the transition of power generation and energy storage away from dirty energy. Coal, oil, and gas are major sources of pollution that are turbocharging extreme weather and causing health issues.

It has been difficult to move our larger power systems to renewable energy sources because they are intermittent.

"A digital twin (DT) is an effective way to tackle these challenges," the researchers wrote in their study.

The digital twins can make clean power production more predictable, which opens the door for a more stable solution to our energy crisis. In the U.S., the power grid is outdated and unequipped to handle increased energy usage or extreme weather. This has led to power outages and price hikes.

Solar and wind energy, while unpredictable, can produce excess power on sunny or windy days that can be kept in battery storage systems and released when needed. This creates cheaper and more reliable electricity, as the United Nations summarized.

Further improvements are needed to improve digital twin technology before it can be fully implemented.

"Each energy source presents unique challenges — ranging from data variability and environmental conditions to system complexity — that can limit the performance of digital twin technologies, despite their considerable promise in improving energy generation and management," the researchers wrote.

The scientists suggested improving data collection among lesser-studied energy systems like geothermal pumps, modifying models, and increasing computing capacity. These improvements can make digital twin technology more accurate and ready for use.

Additionally, AI technology consumes a significant amount of energy, which can also have a harmful impact on communities. Fortunately, some researchers are looking into ways to make AI more sustainable and transition data centers to clean energy sources.

