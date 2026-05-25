Florida residents push back against rumored AI data center over massive water concerns

"If all of that facility was sold, it could consume as much as six times that."

A rumored artificial intelligence data center outside Alachua, Florida, is drawing fierce pushback from residents, according to Mainstreet Daily News.

That concern spilled into a May 18 Alachua City Commission meeting, where locals reportedly urged officials to clarify what is planned for a 104-acre site east of San Felasco Tech City and to stop it if the rumors are true.

What's happening?

The anxiety has been building for months after a Phoenix Commercial Park property was listed for sale on Feb. 13 as a "high-megawatt data center development site," per Mainstreet Daily News. While the web address still reflects that original description, the listing now reportedly frames the project as an "industrial redevelopment opportunity."

In public comment last Monday, more than a dozen residents spoke against the possible development. They also raised concerns at local planning and county commission meetings, according to the outlet.

Turkey Creek Homeowners Association Vice President Dan Rittenhouse, who said he works in tech and relies on data centers in his day job, told commissioners the water issue is hardly theoretical.

"For this site that is currently up for sale, which is a 200,000-square-foot facility, it can consume anywhere between 1 million and 1.5 million gallons of water a day," Rittenhouse said, per Mainstreet Daily News. "If all of that facility was sold, it could consume as much as six times that."

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The publication noted that City Manager Rodolfo Valladares said no applications or proposals had been submitted for the site. He added that such a project would require coordination with the county.

Why does it matter?

The frustration in Alachua reflects a broader fear playing out in communities across the country. Locals are worried that the race to build massive AI-ready data centers could leave neighborhoods paying the price through heavier water demand, greater energy use, and less local control.

In this case, the concern is especially acute because residents say they are being asked to respond to whispers rather than a transparent planning process. Even without a formal application on file, the original listing language was enough to alarm locals.

That reaction is understandable. When a single site is projected to consume up to 9 million gallons of water per day, residents are bound to ask who benefits and who bears the burden. For families nearby, that can mean worries about water availability, infrastructure strain, and whether local governments can protect residents from any associated contamination.

What's being done?

At the meeting, residents pushed city leaders to take a firmer stance. Alachua resident Tamara Robbins suggested the city consider a moratorium on data centers, per Mainstreet Daily News. The situation is complicated with a contested bill and multiple jurisdictions, as the outlet explained.

Even so, residents are continuing to show up, speak out, and demand answers. That kind of pressure can make a difference with the development not yet locked in. Alachua County Board Commissioner Anna Prizzia urged the county, city, and surrounding areas to use their power.

"Given the regional impact of this type of industry, we will pay close attention to any activity here and hope that Alachua will also be diligent in protecting our resources," Prizzia wrote in an email obtained by Mainstreet Daily News.

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