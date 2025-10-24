Energy firms reveal game-changing project utilizing farmland: 'We are at step one of a thousand'

Two Ontario energy companies are testing a new way to share the land by pairing livestock and clean energy in a model that could reshape how rural economies work, according to the Picton Gazette.

At a September council meeting, Prince Edward County officials approved letters of support for two large-scale solar projects proposed by Compass Greenfield and Alectra Energy Solutions, both designed to generate renewable power while keeping farmland in agricultural use.

Compass Greenfield's 105-acre Elmbrook Agrivoltaics project starts with a flock of grazing sheep beneath solar panels before adding crops in later phases. The setup, known as agrivoltaics, allows the same acreage to produce food and electricity. It is a solution that can help small farmers diversify income and keep rural land productive.

"The visual impact compared to other solar proposals you've seen is next to nil," said Compass Greenfield's James Marzatto, noting that the panels will be screened from the road by existing vegetation.

Alectra's 180-acre proposal, developed with Kruger Energy and the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, offers a 50% equity partnership and an annual community benefit payment of $2,000 per megawatt — double that of its competitor. Its design avoids sensitive woodland and watercourse areas while dedicating roughly half the site to solar generation.

Both projects reflect a broader push by Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator, which anticipates a 75% jump in energy demand by 2050. Officials say combining renewable infrastructure with agricultural production could play a critical role in meeting that need without sacrificing farmland.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Beyond the environmental upside — cutting emissions and reducing reliance on fossil fuels — the projects could improve air quality and public health by lowering pollutants associated with traditional power generation.

Other groups, such as Silicon Ranch, Lightsource bp, and Enel Green Power, have launched similar agrivoltaic initiatives across North America, helping farmers stabilize income while feeding clean power into local grids.

"We are at step one of a thousand," said Alectra's Kevin Whyte. Still, early steps like these may prove how clean energy and agriculture can grow together, one pasture at a time.

If it succeeds, Elmbrook's sheep won't just be trimming grass. They will be shaping a blueprint for how rural land can power communities in more ways than one.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.