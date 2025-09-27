High schooler helps local farmers transform their operations: 'Farmers put so much effort and hard work into improving their farms'

A high schooler in Phoenix is helping local farmers improve yields by introducing them to agrivoltaics, the use of land for both solar energy generation and agriculture. As a result, she has earned national recognition for her efforts, as 12News reported.

Sarah Bendok, a 17-year-old senior at Phoenix Country Day School, took an interest in sustainable agriculture as a freshman, when she volunteered at community gardens and with environmental nonprofits, per her nonprofit, Growing Green.

"We saw that farmers put so much effort and hard work into improving their farms and growing food just to take home meager earnings as crop yields decrease with worsening environmental conditions," she said.

Her volunteer experience led her to brainstorm ways to boost yields while reducing the environmental impact of agriculture. As 12News explained, agrivoltaics has exploded in popularity within the last decade as a result of technological advancements, and Bendok saw it as a perfect solution for Arizona farmers.

After founding Growing Green in 2022, Bendok started working with local gardens, farmers, and schools to install agrivoltaic projects for both food security and energy efficiency. Because solar panels generate free electricity from sunlight, homeowners and businesses can save massively on energy bills while helping the planet.

"It reduces their electric bill by 40% every year," Bendok told 12News, referring to local businesses she's helped.

Growing Green has deployed several agrivoltaics systems in South Phoenix, which is widely considered a food desert, as The Arizona Republic reported.

The agrivoltaics projects provide low-income farmers and community members access to healthy food as well as chances to earn additional income by renting plots to grow and sell produce. In addition, it shows the community the benefits of combining solar technology with agriculture.

One of the largest projects was installed at Spaces of Opportunity, a 19-acre community garden and farmers market in South Phoenix dedicated to "building a healthier, more connected neighborhood." The farmers say the agrivoltaics system has made a notable difference in yields, especially with vegetables such as jalapeños, which produced four and a half times the harvest compared to those grown without shade. Produce grown at the farm is donated to food banks, farmers markets, and school cafeterias, according to Growing Green.

The 4.8-kilowatt agrivoltaics project earned Spaces of Opportunity the North American Agrivoltaics Award for Solar Farm of the Year and contributed to Bendok's placement in the Junior Achievement of Arizona's 18 Under 18 program, which recognizes students who take initiative to address issues in their communities.

Bendok said she hopes the projects will inspire others to incorporate sustainable habits and work toward a cleaner, healthier future. For now, her organization is busy promoting agrivoltaics in schools and farms across Arizona and educating the community about the importance of regenerative agriculture. She has also contacted the Environmental Protection Agency about creating a plan to support farmers and schools nationwide in installing agrivoltaics.

Young people are the future, and many, like Bendok, are inspiring others to take action and create a brighter tomorrow. Agrivoltaics is just one of the technologies that can help us reduce our impact on the planet while creating more eco-friendly food systems.

"It wasn't just about implementing these systems," Bendok said. "It's also about teaching the community and showing youth what they can do to make a difference and exposing them to more STEM opportunities."

