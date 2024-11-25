This new electric vehicle is turning heads — catch a glimpse at the stunning retro design

Buyers can choose from two versions: the Ace Classic Electric or the Ace Bristol Classic Electric with the retro "smiling face" that dates back to 1953.

AC Cars — the famous carmaker behind the Shelby Cobra — has just made an electric, battery-powered retro roadster, according to an article by Inside EVs.

Called the AC Ace Classic Electric, the stunning red vehicle is surprisingly light even though it has a 72-kWh battery. Made in collaboration with Tremec, a car parts manufacturing company, the AC Ace Classic Electric has a 301-horsepower motor, a hand-laid carbon fiber body, and a hand-finished interior.

Despite its small size, the EV can reach 62 miles per hour in just 4.9 seconds. On top of its impressive acceleration, the car's 72 kWh battery pack provides over 200 miles of range and can DC fast charge, per reports by Inside EVs.

In addition to being stylish, switching to an electric vehicle can provide long-term monetary perks. Some people save $1,500 each year on maintenance and gas alone while driving an EV.









EVs also bring major environmental benefits. While the production process generates pollution, it is still cleaner than mining for dirty fuels. Moreover, EVs have zero tailpipe emissions once they're on the road. Compare that to a gas-powered vehicle, which releases more than 10,000 pounds of carbon annually on average.

In short, compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs are significantly more environmentally friendly over the course of their entire lifetimes. Even when accounting for the energy used to charge electric vehicles, they still account for less carbon pollution than gas-powered vehicles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

AC plans on commencing production for the retro-inspired EV next year, and it will produce 45 units beginning at $275,000 apiece before taxes, per Inside EVs. Buyers can choose from two versions: the Ace Classic Electric with the open grill design of the original Ace or the Ace Bristol Classic Electric with the retro "smiling face" that dates back to 1953.

