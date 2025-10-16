Government lab makes key breakthrough that could revolutionize future nuclear power plants: 'Doesn't have to look like the past'

The next generation of nuclear power is being 3D-printed.

At Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility in Tennessee, researchers are using 3D printing to create polymer forms for the thick concrete shield that protects nuclear reactors, according to New Atlas. The project is a part of the Generation IV Hermes Low-Power Demonstration Reactor.

This project is a prime example of how advanced manufacturing could slash construction time and costs for future plants. Traditional nuclear facilities can take decades to complete, with much of the expense going to civil engineering work.

By contrast, the 3D-printed molds used by Oak Ridge can be produced quickly, reused multiple times, and assembled on-site in just days. They're also more precise and flexible than conventional steel or wood molds, reducing waste and cutting the need for timber by up to 75%, according to Oak Ridge.

"At ORNL, we're showing that the future of nuclear construction doesn't have to look like the past," said Ryan Dehoff, director of the Manufacturing Demonstration Facility, to New Atlas. "We're combining national lab capabilities with MDF's legacy of taking big, ambitious swings — moonshots that turn bold ideas into practical solutions — to accelerate new commercial nuclear energy."

While the cost savings are great, the new method also allows Oak Ridge to test the structural integrity of these printed components under high stress. This ensures that next-generation reactors can be faster and safer to operate.



Additionally, nuclear power is a major source of low-carbon electricity. Unlike its peers, solar and wind energy, nuclear provides stable, round-the-clock power.

By enabling faster and cheaper plant construction, this could make nuclear an even more powerful tool in the fight against climate change.

That being said, it is important to note that nuclear energy remains controversial because of concerns about radioactive waste, safety risks, and high upfront costs. Innovations like Oak Ridge's 3D printing approach could help address some of those challenges, and if done right, it could show that the nuclear industry's future remains worthwhile.

