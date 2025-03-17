Genius engineer makes major breakthrough with 3D-printing technology: 'This is the future of building'

"2025 is going to be a breakthrough year."

New research from India has made it 10 times cheaper to construct buildings on-site using a 3D printer.

A report from The Better India highlights the work of Dr. Pradeepkumar Sundarraj, who built the Kelvin6K Pro. It's India's first on-site construction 3D printer that can build a 2,500-square-foot home in less than 30 days.

He was inspired by other scientists using 3D printing to build houses and pivoted in his career to "revolutionize India's construction industry," The Better India said in the YouTube video.

"He built a 3D printing robotic arm that can build homes directly at location, unlike most 3D-printed houses that are made in factories and assembled on-site."

According to the report, Sundarraj's innovation is 10 times cheaper than the standard technology currently in use, making it much more accessible for widespread application. It can also easily be assembled at the construction site within four hours.

"The robot has already created Asia's first 3D-printed building using geopolymer, a sustainable and stronger alternative to cement," the video said. "Dr. Sundarraj and his team are set to address the huge need for affordable and sustainable housing in India."

Sundarraj has been posting updates on the project on his LinkedIn page, touting that he is "delivering robotic construction that's faster, cheaper, and greener!"

"After two years of hard work on the core technology, 2025 is going to be a breakthrough year. This is the future of building: efficient, sustainable, and truly innovative," he said.

"Innovative idea to make economic and sustainable houses for [the] needy," one user commented on the video.

We're only just seeing the beginning of 3D printing being used in construction, and it will likely play a huge role in the future. Some 3D-printed homes are designed to be sturdier, more energy-efficient, and better suited for extreme weather than traditional homes.

Beyond residential homes, robotics, and 3D printing are also being used to build larger structures like community centers, wind turbines, and even entire neighborhoods.

