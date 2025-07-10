Tech expert shares eye-popping video of America's first 3D-printed neighborhood: 'A really unique aesthetic'

"I like the overall look and love the energy efficiency."

The future of home building may already be here, in the form of 3D-printed houses.

Companies are creating amazing 3D-printed homes, one of which was showcased in YouTuber Shelby Church's video tour of America's first 3D-printed neighborhood.

In the video's caption, Church explained, "In today's video, we are checking out the new 3D-printed houses built in Georgetown, Texas, by Icon."

She then did a walkthrough of one of the homes in the neighborhood, showcasing the 3D-printed concrete walls while also sharing the home's price point and how it compared to others in the area.

"Something I thought was really cool is that all the walls are curved; it makes for a really unique aesthetic," said Church.

As the video continued, Church spoke to one of the workers building the home, who outlined some of the benefits of living in a 3D-printed home.

Perhaps the most significant benefit is its durability. The worker pointed out that, unlike homes made of wood, a concrete home can withstand fire and extreme weather conditions.

One commenter wrote, "After seeing houses burning down from wildfires, the concrete homes definitely seem like a good idea."

The next most significant benefit is the energy efficiency of the 3D-printed home. The concrete walls are better at maintaining the home's temperature than wooden structures, which means it takes less energy — and a lower energy bill — to heat and cool them.

The worker also pointed out that this particular model had solar panels installed, which is the ultimate home energy hack, as it can reduce energy bills to as low as $0.

In another positive response to the 3D-printed house, one YouTuber shared, "I like the overall look and love the energy efficiency."

