Homeowner shares unique perks of living in disaster-proof 3D-printed house: 'I want one'

The video shows that while 3D-printed homes aren't perfect, they offer an exciting glimpse of the future.

TikToker daniglaeze (@life0fdani) has been sharing what life is like living in a 3D-printed home. She recently shared a video detailing a few things people might not know about going 3D.

Since the 3D printer dispenses a special blend of concrete, it saves on a lot of labor and material costs. This is more cost-effective and eco-friendly, Dani says, also due in part to the reduction in waste. Additionally, 3D homes take much less time to build than conventional homes — small ones can even be built in just 24 hours.

Dani shares that 3D-printed homes are rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, especially in disaster-prone areas. These homes are much more resistant to natural disasters, like earthquakes and hurricanes, and are also extremely energy-efficient, adding to their appeal.

"I want one," one viewer said.

3D-printed homes are being looked at as a real solution for affordable housing. Since the cost of building these homes is lower, it makes them an attractive option for low-income communities that often lack the resources for conventional builds. Organizations like ICON and Habitat for Humanity have already used 3D printing to create affordable, disaster-resistant homes.

Dani also acknowledges the drawbacks that come with living in a 3D-printed home. Because of how thick the walls are, maintaining an internet connection throughout the entire house is difficult. Nevertheless, she's been able to find a solution by using a Wi-Fi mesh system instead of one single router.

A lot of folks in the comments had questions about the home, like whether you can hang artwork or paint the walls, and even whether the home can maintain a temperature well. She actually details a lot of the answers to the most common questions in another video.

Dani's video shows that while 3D-printed homes aren't perfect, they offer an exciting glimpse at how future housing can be a little bit greener.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.