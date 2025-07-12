  • Home Home

Homeowner shares unique perks of living in disaster-proof 3D-printed house: 'I want one'

The video shows that while 3D-printed homes aren't perfect, they offer an exciting glimpse of the future.

by Drew Jones

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker daniglaeze (@life0fdani) has been sharing what life is like living in a 3D-printed home. She recently shared a video detailing a few things people might not know about going 3D.

Since the 3D printer dispenses a special blend of concrete, it saves on a lot of labor and material costs. This is more cost-effective and eco-friendly, Dani says, also due in part to the reduction in waste. Additionally, 3D homes take much less time to build than conventional homes — small ones can even be built in just 24 hours.

@life_0f_dani What do you think? Would you live in a 3D printed house? #daniglaeze #housetour #realestate #3dprinting #3dprinted #3dprintedhouse #3dprinter ♬ sonido original - 𝕃𝔼𝕎𝕀𝕊 𝔼𝕊𝕋ℝ𝔸𝔻𝔸

Dani shares that 3D-printed homes are rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, especially in disaster-prone areas. These homes are much more resistant to natural disasters, like earthquakes and hurricanes, and are also extremely energy-efficient, adding to their appeal.

"I want one," one viewer said.

3D-printed homes are being looked at as a real solution for affordable housing. Since the cost of building these homes is lower, it makes them an attractive option for low-income communities that often lack the resources for conventional builds. Organizations like ICON and Habitat for Humanity have already used 3D printing to create affordable, disaster-resistant homes.

Dani also acknowledges the drawbacks that come with living in a 3D-printed home. Because of how thick the walls are, maintaining an internet connection throughout the entire house is difficult. Nevertheless, she's been able to find a solution by using a Wi-Fi mesh system instead of one single router.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

A lot of folks in the comments had questions about the home, like whether you can hang artwork or paint the walls, and even whether the home can maintain a temperature well. She actually details a lot of the answers to the most common questions in another video.

Dani's video shows that while 3D-printed homes aren't perfect, they offer an exciting glimpse at how future housing can be a little bit greener.

Would you live in a new home made by 3D printers?

Sign me up 👍

No way 👎

Only if it saved me money 🤑

Only if it had great insulation ☺️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x