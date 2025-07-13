Eye-opening video captures incredible speed of 3D-printer home-building technology: 'Our approach allows us to cut costs'

The future of 3D printing could be incredibly exciting.

3D-printed houses could be the future.

A TikTok video from Hive3D (@hive3d) has taken the internet by storm, showing how quickly a house can be 3D-printed.

The short clip shows that a 6-foot-long, 8.5-foot-tall wall can be printed in just 35 minutes. The way the concrete stacks up is oddly satisfying, and it's almost hypnotizing to watch the printer layer the foundations down.

Hive3D is a company dedicated to creating 3D-printed homes. Their website states: "Our approach allows us to cut costs, reduce waste, and speed up the construction process — delivering high-quality, affordable homes designed to meet the needs of today's world."

Hive3D says that it takes less than two weeks to construct the shell of a 3D-printed house, with the full construction taking only a few months.

This innovative construction feat could lead to more affordable and accessible housing. Due to the efficiency of 3D printing, Hive3D said that 3D-printed homes are cheaper to build than other homes, as labor, waste, and construction time are all reduced.

Not only could a 3D-printed home be kinder on your wallet, but it could also have a massive positive impact on the planet. There is much less waste with 3D-printed objects, because the printers are extremely precise and only use as much material as is needed. According to Energy Monitor, the concrete used in 3D-printed buildings is "typically 50% lower than in standard construction methods."

Usually, 3D-printed homes are designed with more eco-friendly materials than a traditional home. The method of construction is also so precise that drafts and heat loss can be reduced, making these properties more energy-efficient.

Hive3D commented that their homes are "designed to integrate solar panels, advanced HVAC systems, and smart home technology, further improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact."

As this technology develops, it's only going to become more efficient and accessible. Some companies, such as Icon, are already using 3D printing to provide housing for homeless people and vulnerable communities, according to New Atlas.

The future of 3D printing could be incredibly exciting, with options to design your dream home from scratch without needing to purchase incredibly expensive or unsustainable materials.

One amused TikTok user posted a barrage of crying laughing emojis and said: "Just imagine your mason and engineer saying 'sir, your house will be fully printed in three days time."

Another commented: "As long as the houses aren't mad expensive, I think it's cool, honestly."

