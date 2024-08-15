Architecture firm uses cutting-edge 3D-printing tech for luxury housing — and it could be future of home construction

Instead of using a whole crew, the process uses one machine — and it's often done in a fraction of the time.

Work has already begun on the Wimberley Springs 3D housing development, a beautiful new community of 3D-printed luxury homes, New Atlas reported.

3D printing is coming into vogue as a building method. So far, it's been used for a variety of eco-friendly, low-cost homes.

What makes this project special this time is that the homes are high-end.

Wimberley Springs is a development of eight homes using four floor plans from 3D-printed house company Icon and the Bjarke Ingels Group. The houses are each up to 4,000 square feet and have four or five bedrooms in their spacious floor plans, according to New Atlas.

3D printing is an exciting building method because of how efficient it is. Instead of using a whole crew, the process uses one machine — and it's often done in a fraction of the time. Workers later complete the roof and windows and make any further necessary adjustments.

Meanwhile, Icon and other 3D printing companies are switching to more eco-friendly building materials than traditional concrete, cutting back each project's impact on the environment.

While the houses of Wimberley Springs aren't complete yet, there are beautiful digital renders showing what the inside will look like, complete with ribbed walls where the liquid construction material has been built up layer by layer.

The homes will be finished with floor-to-ceiling windows, natural quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances and fixtures. The planned interior color schemes feature light neutrals like beige and cream. Combined with the high ceilings and open floor plan, it makes for an airy, bright interior.

"Located in the Wimberley Springs neighborhood, the innovative homes are three miles from the Wimberley town center and minutes from hiking trails, swimming holes, wineries, golf courses, esteemed restaurants, retail, home decor, garden shops and more," Icon said, per New Atlas.

"The picturesque, quaint community of Wimberley is in close proximity to the pecan tree-lined Cypress Creek. Whether homebuyers are seeking a serene retreat or a family-friendly community, Wimberley Springs is the ideal place to call home," Icon further detailed.

In the past, Icon has also worked with NASA on 3D-printed structures that could be built on the moon.

