Homeowner furious after upstairs neighbor uses shared lot like their personal garage: 'Call the city on them'

"This is our side of the driveway also."

Conflicts among neighbors are far from rare. In this case, the issue was sparked by a trash problem.

One Redditor shared a photo to r/badroomates and titled the post "Upstairs neighbors trash outside of our front door."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is our side of the driveway also, so we literally cannot park without moving the trash," the original poster wrote. "Back recycling bin is completely empty," they added, suggesting that their neighbor does not recycle.

Recycling conserves natural resources, reduces the need for landfills, and decreases pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency says that recycling just 10 plastic bottles saves enough energy to power a laptop for over 25 hours.

According to The Recycling Partnership, only 21% of residential recyclables are recycled. "Fixing recycling is completely doable — it just takes a clear plan and a true sense of urgency," Keefe Harrison, CEO of the organization, said in a statement.

The EPA, however, points out that it can be difficult for U.S. consumers to understand what, how, and where to recycle, which ultimately leads people to place items in the wrong bins.

This confusion can result in recyclables ending up in the trash or trash ending up in recycling bins.

Unfortunately, the neighbor's behavior not only demonstrates a lack of respect for boundaries but also risks deterring others from maintaining an environmentally friendly setting where recycling is the norm.

Other Reddit users offered plenty of ideas to help the OP solve the problem.

"I would put the trash on their patio infront of their door then park my car where the trash currently is," one said.

"Call the city on them. That's illegal dumping," another commented.

If you are facing a similar issue, consider joining local environmental coalitions such as Keep America Beautiful and The Green Neighbor Challenge, which provide tools and resources to reduce your energy use and improve your recycling.

