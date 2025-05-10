  • Home Home

Homeowner furious after upstairs neighbor uses shared lot like their personal garage: 'Call the city on them'

"This is our side of the driveway also."

by Juliette Portala
"This is our side of the driveway also."

Photo Credit: iStock

Conflicts among neighbors are far from rare. In this case, the issue was sparked by a trash problem.

One Redditor shared a photo to r/badroomates and titled the post "Upstairs neighbors trash outside of our front door."

"This is our side of the driveway also."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is our side of the driveway also, so we literally cannot park without moving the trash," the original poster wrote. "Back recycling bin is completely empty," they added, suggesting that their neighbor does not recycle.

Recycling conserves natural resources, reduces the need for landfills, and decreases pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency says that recycling just 10 plastic bottles saves enough energy to power a laptop for over 25 hours.

According to The Recycling Partnership, only 21% of residential recyclables are recycled. "Fixing recycling is completely doable — it just takes a clear plan and a true sense of urgency," Keefe Harrison, CEO of the organization, said in a statement.

The EPA, however, points out that it can be difficult for U.S. consumers to understand what, how, and where to recycle, which ultimately leads people to place items in the wrong bins.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

This confusion can result in recyclables ending up in the trash or trash ending up in recycling bins.

Unfortunately, the neighbor's behavior not only demonstrates a lack of respect for boundaries but also risks deterring others from maintaining an environmentally friendly setting where recycling is the norm.

Other Reddit users offered plenty of ideas to help the OP solve the problem.

"I would put the trash on their patio infront of their door then park my car where the trash currently is," one said.

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Call the city on them. That's illegal dumping," another commented.
If you are facing a similar issue, consider joining local environmental coalitions such as Keep America Beautiful and The Green Neighbor Challenge, which provide tools and resources to reduce your energy use and improve your recycling.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x