New laws could save homeowners after HOA denies landscaping plan: 'Has the HOA enforced this on any other resident?'

A homeowners association can really get in the way of someone thoroughly enjoying their new home.

One Redditor in Florida told their tale and asked for advice in r/HOA.

The original poster said that their HOA denied their landscaping plan because they wanted to plant Zoysia grass instead of Floratam sod, a cultivar of St. Augustine turf.

The HOA also told the OP that they needed to plant a specific brand of St. Augustine sod and put 300 shrubs on their property, which included their backyard space.

"There's a natural buffer on the north and south sides, so our neighbors can't see any part of our house. The driveway is long and narrow, with an 80-degree turn leading to the house, so from the street or adjacent lots, you can only see the very top of our roof," the user wrote.

A Florida House bill passed in 2024 states that an HOA could not stop someone from displaying anything in the future, but the OP questioned if the bill allowed the HOA to force the OP to comply with their landscaping preferences.

"My question is: under the current laws, can they dictate the grass species and plants we install in areas that aren't visible from the road or adjacent lots?" they asked.

HOAs often prevent homeowners both from fully inhabiting their space and making eco-friendly choices. Having an HOA micromanage your design choices can make you feel like your home isn't your own.

Fortunately, there are ways to change your HOA's rules. People have had varying levels of success when working with their HOAs, but there is always a possibility that your HOA may work with you and make decisions in your favor.

One user recommended that the OP should consult a lawyer before going through with any landscaping.

Another commenter shared an analysis of the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Statute and said, "They may be able to require you to plant those shrubs … but this makes it pretty clear that they can't require you to install St Augustine grass if you want to install a more environmentally friendly species instead."

"The primary question to me is has the HOA enforced this on any other resident?" asked a third Redditor. "If not, then selective enforcement comes to mind as a possible defense."

Working together with other HOA residents is always a great strategy to use. Not only do you get to know your neighbors, but you'll have the potential to make positive changes in your community together.

