Homeowner stuns HOA with genius loophole after years of interference: 'A victory garden'

A story shared to r/f***HOA shows how restrictive homeowners association rules can be — and how to bypass them.

The original poster wanted to build a garden for their family, with permission from their direct neighbor. All was well until the HOA architectural committee struck about two weeks in.

The OP got a call saying that they needed approval for their project even though gardens typically didn't need approval. "Anyways," they said, "I play nice and submit my garden proposal." It was swiftly rejected.

They then requested the minutes of the meeting in which their proposal was rejected and were denied those too. Fed up with constant denials, the OP continued building their garden.

After another two weeks, they received an email telling them that their garden was "noxious and offensive." However, the OP wasn't fooled, stating, "Undoubtedly, this was so they could enact another fine for some b*******."

The OP couldn't let that slide. They contacted their state government, which informed them that "the entire HOA board … has not been run lawfully." Armed with new info, the OP threatened to sue the HOA if it continued to raise a fuss over the garden.

It worked. Multiple commenters celebrated the win, with one referring to it as a "victory garden."

Unfortunately, the OP's situation isn't the first of its kind. HOAs across the U.S. are notorious for opposing environmentally friendly updates to people's homes.

Some overbearing HOAs can't mind their own business, blocking the construction of electric vehicle charging stations and preventing xeriscaping, both of which help the planet and people's wallets.

They're also known for restricting solar panel usage on aesthetic grounds, even though solar energy helps slow Earth's overheating.

As the OP showed, making changes in HOA-run communities isn't impossible, no matter how difficult it seems. With knowledge of the association and your local government's policies, you can make eco-friendly updates to your home.

"All this aggravation over a backyard garden," a commenter noted. "Congratulations OP on your win despite the time wasted to fight these fools."

