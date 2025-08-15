Shopper stunned after finding unbelievable item at Goodwill: 'Definitely didn't know what they had'

A lucky thrifter walked into their local Goodwill and left with a Zojirushi bread maker worth hundreds of dollars for just $7.99.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper shared a photo of their rare find.

"Goodwill definitely didn't know what they had when they priced this at $7.99," they wrote.

A brand-new unit of the retro-style machine typically sells for $300 or more.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The comments section quickly filled with reactions of surprise and envy.

"I have some choice words for you OP," one user wrote.

Another added, "That's the Bentley of bread machines. Excellent find!"

Appliances like this — often lightly used or even never used — occasionally slip through the cracks and end up on thrift store shelves for a fraction of their retail price.

Shoppers regularly stumble upon high-ticket or high-quality items, such as good-as-new shelves from IKEA and wooden easels, at Goodwill and other secondhand shops.

Manufacturers often use resource-intensive materials like plastic, steel, and copper to produce electronic appliances. Those materials require significant energy to extract and manufacture.

When appliances are discarded prematurely, they contribute to the millions of tons of e-waste generated each year.

In 2022, the world produced 68.3 million tons of e-waste, per the United Nations Institute for Training and Research. Only 22.3% was documented as properly recycled, with much of the rest improperly disposed of or shipped overseas.

Thrifting is easy when you know the best tricks. Beyond saving serious cash, these finds also keep household goods — especially electronic waste — out of landfills. Thrifting appliances and other items extends their life and prevents them from becoming part of the mounting global e-waste problem.

For budget-conscious shoppers, secondhand stores can offer affordable access to quality essentials — and sometimes luxury items — that would otherwise be out of reach. Some buyers even resell their finds for a profit, turning the thrifting hobby into a side hustle.

One commenter summed it up best: "We love to see it."

One commenter summed it up best: "We love to see it."