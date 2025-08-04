Goodwill shopper calls out store for unbelievable price tag on widely available item: 'I'm confused'

Thrift store shopping is one of the best ways to save money on household goods while enjoying the thrill of a treasure hunt.

However, not even the most well-established thrift stores are immune to pricing mishaps due to human error or misunderstanding the value of items.

In a Reddit post to r/ThriftGrift, one thrift store shopper complained about finding overpriced Ikea shelving units at a Goodwill store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Goodwill selling Kallax shelves for $70 ($45 brand new)," the original poster wrote. Kallax units are a best-selling Ikea product sold at various prices based on the number of shelves they contain.

"Perhaps the biggest misperception related to pricing is that our employees look up each item prior to pricing," said Catherine Marston, project manager for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. "This would take too much time, and it would stall the intake process for items. Our biggest priority is ensuring that items make it to the sales floor, so that we continue to have fresh stock for thrifters."

Fellow thrifters agreed that the Ikea shelves at the Goodwill store were overpriced and shared their feedback in the comments section of the post.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I'm confused!" one Redditor wrote. "You're almost doubling the price."

"I got a 6 cubby Kallax a couple weeks ago from goodwill for 15$," someone else shared.

The shopping situation the OP encountered at Goodwill is unfortunate. However, it's also an outlier in an otherwise reliable and sustainable market. Every time you buy something at a thrift store, you prevent it from entering an overcrowded, polluting landfill.

Thrift store shoppers have been bragging all over social media about discovering epic deals on everything from stained glass lamps to camera bags and vintage record players.

Because of the high volume of used household and clothing items making their way in and out of thrift stores, a few price discrepancies here and there are inevitable.

If you encounter a pricing issue while shopping secondhand, consider speaking with a manager and showing proof of the brand-new retail price on your phone. Once approached calmly and rationally, the manager may reconsider a sticker price applied in error and agree to a more accurate deal on the item you found.

A Reddit user who recommended this approach advised: "Depends on the store, but ours is sometimes SO overpriced, and it's worked a few times."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



