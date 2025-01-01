Crafter shares simple way to get free custom gift tags: 'I ... haven't bought tags in years'

  • Home Home

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: Reddit

The holidays can be an expensive and wasteful time of year, but one crafty person found a way to reduce waste by making gift tags from their recyclables. 

Sharing a photo of their creation with r/ZeroWaste, one person showed off their DIY gift tags. "I reuse gift bags, but the tags aren't reusable. So I've been making tags out of cereal boxes and other card stock."

Photo Credit: Reddit

They went on to explain they cut out several of the shapes from the boxes, then glued two pieces together so that no text or image showed. They were left with sturdy and cute tags that can be used for gifts at the holidays and beyond. 

To amp up the cuteness, punch a hole in each tag and use a ribbon to attach it to your gift. 

Entering a new year means that many people are looking for resolutions. If reducing waste is among yours, there are a plethora of ways to get the most out of the items you already have on hand. 

Like this person, you can upcycle to create gift tags, seed starters, and containers for travel. Extending the life of your items keeps them out of the landfill, and reduces our reliance on the constant churn of new things. 

You may also be able to turn your trash into treasure in other ways. Companies like Subset will take back your old clothing, shoes, and textiles, and you get a gift card in exchange. Such programs are a great way to prevent textile waste, which is often shipped overseas where it can clog waterways and wreak havoc on the environment. 

Redditors loved these cute, waste-free tags and were inspired to make their own. 

"I do this all the time and haven't bought tags in years," a fellow crafter wrote

Someone else responded, "That's a great idea, I'm going to try this! Thank you for sharing."

Another commenter suggested using cardboard that is harder to recycle: "I need to remember to do this with foiled cardboard that can't be recycled where I am. Wish there was legislation in place to stop this kind of thing, toothpaste and food boxes don't need to be shiny or sparkly."

