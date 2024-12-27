Resourceful pet owner shows off surprising use for pet food packaging: 'Wow, I love this idea'

One industrious upcycler turned their old cat food boxes into adorable gift tags.

In a post shared to Reddit, the crafty person showed off their cute gift tags. Using the cardboard boxes their cat's food arrives in, they were able to make a ton of cute labels for all their gifts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This year I am making candles in old jam jars as gifts for friends. I wanted to spruce them up with tags. They are the perfect thickness, and even though they aren't fancy, I think they add a nice finishing touch!" the OP wrote.

The holiday season is one of the most joyous and wasteful times of the year. "In the U.S. alone, an estimated 2.6 billion pounds of wrapping paper is thrown away each year, enough to cover 40 football fields," San Diego State University wrote.

In addition to the massive mountains of waste, the cost of all that paper is astronomical. Annually, Americans spend around $12.7 billion on gift wrap.

The Huffington Post reported on the scourge of holiday trash, noting, "A lot of the paper you might think is recyclable is actually lined with plastic."

There are tons of great options to make the holidays less wasteful. One DIY expert recommends saving the plain brown packing paper that comes in your boxes; it can be used as an elegant and simple gift wrap.

Another clever way to get free paper is to save your bags from Trader Joe's. During winter, the store typically rolls out festive bags that easily convert into gift wrap.

If you want to try something more exciting, you can explore the art of furoshiki, which originated in Japan. This style uses a quality cloth to bundle your gifts, providing a bonus for your recipients to save the cloth and do the same for a future gift.

Redditors were impressed with these adorable gift tags.

"Wow, I love this idea! Thanks for sharing," one person wrote.

Another commenter said: "This is so cool! Thanks for sharing."

"Great repurposing!" someone else added.

