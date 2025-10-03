Soon-to-be-parents host unconventional baby shower with unique decor and party favors: 'It was awe-inspiring'

Hosting a celebration can be a huge financial obligation (emphasis on "can"). One party proved that you don't have to drop a fortune to have a good time and make memories.

A Reddit user in r/ZeroWaste shared several photos from a zero-waste baby shower they attended.

The photos display the decor and ways they saved money and reduced waste at their backyard soiree.

Cereal boxes, old packages, and packing paper were used to create homemade decorations including butterflies that were placed around the yard and on the trees. Old baby clothes were strung as garland while strategically placed sheets helped block the hot summer sun.

All of the furniture was from a local Buy Nothing group, and almost everything was glass in place of plastic. For food, they used actual silverware with dishes and cloth napkins. The guests were asked to color in the baby's first ABCs book, and succulents were given as party favors.

"It was awe-inspiring to be honest," the original poster wrote in the caption.

Reducing waste and recycling not only saves money but is mentally rewarding in knowing that you're doing your part to help cool things down. With 2025 expected to be the hottest and deadliest year in history, all climate-friendly actions make a world of difference.

The next time you're about to get rid of something, ask yourself if there's a way to reuse it, donate it, sell it, or swap it for store credit to earn a little perk while you declutter.

Zero-waste ambitions help promote a circular economy where materials and products are reused over and over again to restore natural order.

Minimizing waste keeps items from out of landfills, which are oversaturated as it is. These massive waste sites are the third-largest source of human-related methane pollution in the United States, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

While some people argued that the baby shower wasn't zero waste, others celebrated the effort.

"It's a really nice keepsake actually," one Redditor commented in reference to the ABC book.

"Looks like a normal party to me," another admired, appreciating that it didn't look too "tryhard" or unappealing.

"This is beautiful!" a third exclaimed.

