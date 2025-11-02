Passerby stunned by discovery on street outside of nightclub: 'I wonder what's the story'

Not everyone leaves the club with a future hangover. Some leave with furniture with hundreds of dollars.

That was the case for one Reddit user who struck gold outside a nightlife spot. They shared a photo in r/Curbfind of the two chairs they spotted right outside the club.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They are in great shape and now I'm just washing the covers. I wonder what's the story and why people decide to just leave it by the garbage…" they wrote.

Their post includes a photo of two mid-century modern-style armchairs with dark wood frames and cream-colored cushions. They have the kind of sleek, minimal design that usually costs a small fortune.

The reactions said what most of us are probably thinking: how do pieces this good end up on the curb?

"What an amazing find," commented one user.

"They look so comfortable," added another.

A third commenter was curious about where these chairs were from: "Man, those are cool!! I'd have scooped them up too, they appear well made. Probably worth some coin too but I'm not very well versed in MCM furniture. I'd look for a maker's mark."

Turns out, the chairs weren't vintage, but they were still a serious score.

"It's Zara home, so nothing crazy expensive," the OP explained. "But they cost 299 euros on their website, which for me is a little fortune."

In other words, they saved roughly $650 in furniture from the landfill. And all it took was a quick walk to the curb. That small decision — to take home what someone else discarded — highlights the quiet power of reuse.

Furniture waste is one of the fastest growing types of household waste in the U.S.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans throw out over 12 million tons of furniture each year. Nearly 80% of it ends up in landfills. Most of those items aren't broken; they're just unwanted.

Finding and restoring secondhand furniture and other goods keeps usable materials in circulation longer. This reduces demand for new production and the carbon emissions that come with it.

It's also a reminder that "buying less new" doesn't have to mean sacrificing comfort or style. As thrifting gains more traction among younger generations, it's reshaping what sustainable living looks like in practice: thoughtful, creative, and resourceful.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.