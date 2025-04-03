Homeowner calls out ridiculous restriction implemented by HOA: 'I find it very frustrating'

"We need more people to put HOAs in their rightful place."

One Charlotte, North Carolina, resident planning a move was frustrated to learn that their homeowners association had banned yard sales.

They asked about alternatives in the r/Charlotte subreddit. "I'm about to move and like a lot of folks I've gathered up stuff over time I would love to sell," they said. "Problem is the HOA of where I live now doesn't allow yard sales. What other in person options are there in the area?"

Selling secondhand items has multiple benefits. The seller recoups some of the cost and avoids the hassle of hauling the items to the dump. Meanwhile, the buyer gets a discount on usable items.

Even the planet benefits from garage sales. Every item bought is one fewer that will go into a landfill to decompose and pollute its surroundings. Plus, the more items get reused, the fewer new ones need to be made.

However, what's good for residents and the planet doesn't always matter to an HOA, which is more concerned with appearances. Many homeowners have had to change the bylaws to be allowed to make money-saving and eco-friendly moves.

According to the original poster, it was important that they sell their belongings in person. "I've done the whole selling online thing before and I find it very frustrating," they said. "I'd rather haggle in person and just try and sell it all off in one day then manage multiple posts online."

Commenters were less focused on finding alternatives and more determined to stand up to the HOA.

"You're moving," said one user bluntly. "Have the sale, and tell the HOA to f*** off. We need more people to put HOAs in their rightful place, as to keep them in check."

"What's the consequence of having a yard sale anyway?" another user asked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.