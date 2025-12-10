Landscapers share video of innovative method to save home from flood damage: 'An added protection'

  • Home Home

"Proper grading is key."

by Matthew Swigonski
One company's clever strategy to protect your property from potential yard damage has sparked a debate.

No matter what type of climate you live in, extreme weather can potentially bring heavy rainfall and regional flooding. And if your home isn't prepared, the influx of water could wash away chunks of your yard. 

However, Fresno-based landscaping company Picture Perfect Lawn (@pictureperfectlawninc) may have the perfect solution for you and your home. It offered up a quick and easy tip for any homeowners looking to protect their property from any potential runoff. And all it takes is adding rocks. 

"Rock in front of a home helps control erosion and improve drainage by slowing runoff, allowing water to soak in, and preventing soil from washing away," the company wrote in its TikTok post. 

In the comments section, a few users appeared to be skeptical of the practicality of the landscaping technique. 

"Unless they have clay soil and it'll just sit there rotting away," one commenter wrote. 

Picture Perfect Lawn chimed in with some much-needed precautions that landscapers need to take before effectively installing the erosion deterrent. "Proper grading is key before laying any rock," it explained.  


While responding to a comment that suggested that a lack of gutters on a house should be the only reason for adding rock landscaping, the company offered up a different perspective. 

"They did get new gutters installed and we installed new drainage but the rock was an added protection barrier," Picture Perfect Lawn wrote.  

Adding rocks to your landscaping project can be a great and relatively affordable way to prevent flooding from damaging your property. But if rocks aren't your first choice, then you can turn to native plants to help with erosion control. 

The installation of a rain garden can offer another eco-friendly method to redirect and hold stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces such as roofs and driveways. Not only can this prevent puddling and even flooding, but it also reuses rainwater, which can decrease the need for additional watering. This can save you both time and money in the long run. 

As a bonus, rain gardens with native plants can provide the perfect habitat for pollinators, birds, and other beneficial wildlife. You can then become an integral part of a flourishing ecosystem that may just help keep the local food chain in balance. 

