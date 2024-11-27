Community member begs for help after city council considers concerning mandate 'This is a huge problem'

"Tell everyone you know about this!"

It's not out of the ordinary to hear tales of dangerously close encounters with electric bikes and scooters that are zipping around on infrastructure meant solely for pedestrians. So a Rhode Island city council's proposal to ban the equipment in parks may seem reasonable.

However, one Woonsocket resident turned to Reddit to suggest the conversation may have gone too far, with a potential "blanket ban" on all bikes and scooters in city parks without an investment in additional paths for those who choose those modes of transportation.

"Tell everyone you know about this! This is a huge problem! A TRAGEDY FOR THE BICYCLING COMMUNITY!" the original poster wrote in the r/f***cars community, rallying locals to use their voices to advocate for protected bike paths.

One commenter suggested that the OP contact RI Bike, an organization working to make "cycling a realistic option for commuting, errands, and recreation" in the state, according to its website.

Cycling doesn't just provide physical health benefits, but it is also an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way to get around — that is, when cities have the infrastructure for it. Social media users across the overwhelmingly car-dependent United States have frequently called out their communities for inadequate biking and walking infrastructure.

In Woonsocket, this was a major concern regarding the potential ban on all bikes and scooters in parks, according to WPRI.com. However, City Council President John Ward assured the outlet that nonmotorized bikes and scooters would still have access to parks and other bike paths.

"These bicycles that are motorized kids go very fast on, and I've had the experience of almost being hit myself down in Providence on a city street," Ward told WPRI.com. "They're very dangerous when you get those encounters and could result in some serious injuries."

He also acknowledged the town could make strides to become more bike-friendly. He didn't propose any specific actions, but Paris is one city that has limited vehicle access on many roads, encouraging locals to commute via cycling. The move has also improved air quality.

In Madrid, extensive bike paths and pedestrian walkways ensure smaller electric vehicles can be part of the solution to reducing traffic congestion and the associated pollution from dirty fuels.

Ultimately, many Redditors felt Woonsocket's proposal made sense — assuming it didn't apply to nonmotorized bikes and scooters.

"I don't see what's wrong with banning a vehicle that can reach 25 mph from being on pedestrian walkways," one person suggested.

"Now my kids can play safely without getting taken out," another wrote.

