Woman shares frustrating experience walking dog on pedestrian 'sidewalk': 'I didn't notice how bad it actually was'

"Now what if someone walks towards you?"

by Talia Resnick
Photo Credit: TikTok

Having time outdoors is important for our health and well-being and helps us connect to nature. However, it can be difficult to go outside when there is simply nowhere to walk.

A TikTok from user Mel Octavia (@mel.octavia) exemplified this problem. Mel filmed themselves walking their dog down a "sidewalk" along a busy road. Except the sidewalk was barely wide enough for one person, let alone two if someone passed by. "Now what if someone walks towards you?" a commenter half-joked.

@mel.octavia Replying to @justqueeck When they don't know any better 🥹 #europeaninusa #movingtoamerica #europevsusa #walking

Mel's video was in response to a comment someone had left on a previous video asking what the problem was with the sidewalk. Mel sarcastically wrote back, "A sidewalk makes a place walkable, what are you complaining about?" while showing the clearly unsafe sidewalk they walked on with their dog.

Having safe sidewalks can make a huge difference for a community, increasing people's abilities to commute and enhancing outdoor experiences. In a 2023 study detailed by Planetizen, researcher Todd Litman highlighted the importance of these benefits. 

Littman simplified it as so: When sidewalks become more walkable, walking activity increases. When walking activity increases, automobile travel decreases. When automobile travel decreases, communities reap environmental and social benefits such as better air quality and transportation cost savings.

Reductions in air pollution from automobiles, coupled with more sidewalks that allow for time spent outdoors, is a win-win for human and environmental health. It is well known that air pollution from non-electric vehicles can cause numerous physical and mental health issues. It is also well known that time spent outside in turn is beneficial for physical and mental health.

Commenters on Mel's TikTok were in agreement that the state of sidewalks in some areas is simply unacceptable.

"I didn't notice how bad it actually was until I had to start riding a bicycle to work. 70% of the ride is on the main road," one user added.

"Cement tightrope," another joked.

